Fujita suspended by NFL

On Wednesday, the National Football League announced a three-game suspension for Cleveland Browns linebacker Scott Fujita .

Fujita was suspended in conjunction with the league’s investigation as part of the “Bounty Program” under former New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Fujita, who played in New Orleans from 2006-09, was a defensive captain for the Saints during their run to a victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.

“We will respect the Commissioner’s decision,” Browns coach Pat Shurmur said in a statement Wednesday. “Scott is a valued member of the Cleveland Browns and we look forward to his participation in our offseason program and training camp.”

Fujita was one of four current or former Saints players suspended by the NFL. Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma was suspended for the entire 2012 season, while defensive end and former Ohio State standout Will Smith was given a four-game ban. Former Saint and current Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Anthony Hargrove was suspended for eight games.

Earlier this offseason, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis was suspended for eight games and head coach Sean Payton was given a one-year suspension for their roles in the program. Williams, now with the St. Louis Rams, was suspended indefinitely and Saints assistant coach Joe Vitt was given a six-game ban.