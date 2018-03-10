2018 free agency: Slew of veteran O-Linemen hitting the market

Fast forward to this year, and it's unclear whether Cleveland will need to conduct a similar search at left tackle, as the Browns await a decision from
Who’s back
LT Joe Thomas
LG
RG Kevin Zeitler
C JC Tretter
RT
G/T
OL
OL
OL
OL
Hitting the market
OL
Top OL available (Rankings from NFL.com’s Top 101 free agents)
6. G Andrew Norwell, Panthers
Undrafted out of Ohio State, Norwell emerged as Pro Bowl-level guard for the Panthers.
14. T Nate Solder, Patriots
Solder has spent the past seven years protecting Tom Brady’s blindside.
16. G Justin Pugh, Giants
Five-year starter for New York, he missed half of last season with a back injury.
29. C Weston Richburg, Giants
The four-year starter was placed on injured reserve because of a concussion after four games
34. G Jack Mewhort, Colts
A first-round pick out of Ohio State, Mewhort has helped anchor Indianapolis’ offensive line for the better part of the past four years. He missed all but five games in 2017 because of a knee injury.
44. OL Ryan Jensen, Ravens
The versatile Jensen started all 16 games at center last season, his first year as a full-time starter.
48. G Josh Sitton, Bears
Sitton was a Pro Bowl alternate last season.
65. G Josh Kline, Titans
Tennessee’s starting guard the past two seasons, he spent the first three years with the New England Patriots.
71. C John Sullivan, Rams
After spending his first seven seasons in Minnesota, the veteran starter was with the Rams in 2017 and Washington in 2016.
75. T Cameron Fleming, Patriots
Fleming has appeared in 47 games, including 20 starts, over four seasons in New England.
94. C/G Matt Slauson, Chargers
Slauson has 108 starts over eight years.
96. G Senio Kelemete, Saints
He appeared in 57 games for New Orleans.
99. C Travis Swanson, Lions
He started the past three seasons in Detroit.
What about the draft?
The interior offensive line appears to be set, but the Browns need to address their depth at tackle, regardless of whether Thomas returns for his 12th season. Notable tackles in this year’s NFL Draft class include Notre Dame’s Mike McGlinchey, Texas’ Connor Williams, Oregon’s Tyrell Crosby, Oklahoma’s Orlando Brown and Ohio State’s Jamarco Jones.