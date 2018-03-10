2018 free agency: Slew of veteran O-Linemen hitting the market

After solidifying interior line last spring, Brows could add depth at tackle

This time last offseason, the Browns went out and fortified their offensive line by adding right guard Kevin Zeitler and center JC Tretter in free agency.

Fast forward to this year, and it's unclear whether Cleveland will need to conduct a similar search at left tackle, as the Browns await a decision from Joe Thomas , who’s mulling retirement following a season-ending triceps injury in October.

Who’s back

LT Joe Thomas

LG Joel Bitonio

RG Kevin Zeitler

C JC Tretter

RT Shon Coleman

G/T Spencer Drango

C Austin Reiter

OL Rod Johnson

OL Zach Banner

OL Joseph Cheek

OL Geoff Gray

OL Victor Salako

OL Christian Schneider

Hitting the market

C Marcus Martin

OL Chris Barker (ERFA)

Top OL available (Rankings from NFL.com’s Top 101 free agents)

6. G Andrew Norwell, Panthers

Undrafted out of Ohio State, Norwell emerged as Pro Bowl-level guard for the Panthers.

14. T Nate Solder, Patriots

Solder has spent the past seven years protecting Tom Brady’s blindside.

16. G Justin Pugh, Giants

Five-year starter for New York, he missed half of last season with a back injury.





29. C Weston Richburg, Giants

The four-year starter was placed on injured reserve because of a concussion after four games

34. G Jack Mewhort, Colts

A first-round pick out of Ohio State, Mewhort has helped anchor Indianapolis’ offensive line for the better part of the past four years. He missed all but five games in 2017 because of a knee injury.

44. OL Ryan Jensen, Ravens

The versatile Jensen started all 16 games at center last season, his first year as a full-time starter.

48. G Josh Sitton, Bears

Sitton was a Pro Bowl alternate last season.

65. G Josh Kline, Titans

Tennessee’s starting guard the past two seasons, he spent the first three years with the New England Patriots.

71. C John Sullivan, Rams

After spending his first seven seasons in Minnesota, the veteran starter was with the Rams in 2017 and Washington in 2016.

75. T Cameron Fleming, Patriots

Fleming has appeared in 47 games, including 20 starts, over four seasons in New England.

94. C/G Matt Slauson, Chargers

Slauson has 108 starts over eight years.

96. G Senio Kelemete, Saints

He appeared in 57 games for New Orleans.

99. C Travis Swanson, Lions

He started the past three seasons in Detroit.

What about the draft?

The interior offensive line appears to be set, but the Browns need to address their depth at tackle, regardless of whether Thomas returns for his 12th season. Notable tackles in this year’s NFL Draft class include Notre Dame’s Mike McGlinchey, Texas’ Connor Williams, Oregon’s Tyrell Crosby, Oklahoma’s Orlando Brown and Ohio State’s Jamarco Jones.