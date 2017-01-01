5 Browns who shined vs. Ravens

OL Joe Thomas : The 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle made history in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, eclipsing 10,000 straight snaps since being drafted to the Browns in 2007. Now at 10,062 snaps (which is believed to be the longest streak in NFL history), the veteran has missed neither a game nor offensive play.

“I don't think it will sink in during my career,” he told reporters postgame, “but when it's all said and done, this is definitely something that I think I'll be able to be very proud of and be able to put my hat on and have that as a big accomplishment."

WR Rashard Higgins : Elevated from the practice squad the day before, he put together the best game of his NFL career, catching seven passes for 95 yards on 11 targets.

To put that performance in perspective, Higgins — a fifth-round NFL Draft pick in 2016 — totaled six receptions for 77 yards all of last season. The former Colorado State standout was waived the day after cut-down day earlier this month before quickly signing to Cleveland’s practice squad.

“He made some plays. That’s why we elevated him. I needed him,” head coach Hue Jackson said in his postgame news conference. “Rashard showed his worth. He played some good football.”

RB Duke Johnson: Johnson combined for seven touches and 85 yards of offense (four runs for 26 yards and three catches for 59 yards).

The multi-talented running back totaled three of Cleveland’s 10 longest offensive plays — including an acrobatic, one-handed catch for 34 yards in the third quarter — in a game where the unit otherwise struggled.

DB Jason McCourty : The veteran cornerback sparked both of the Browns defense’s takeaways, picking off Joe Flacco in the second quarter and then stripping Ravens running back Alex Collins in the third.

McCourty, who joined Cleveland this spring after eight seasons in Tennessee, also added four tackles and two pass breakups.