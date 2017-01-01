5 Browns who shined vs. Ravens

“I don't think it will sink in during my career,” he told reporters postgame, “but when it's all said and done, this is definitely something that I think I'll be able to be very proud of and be able to put my hat on and have that as a big accomplishment."
WR
To put that performance in perspective, Higgins — a fifth-round NFL Draft pick in 2016 — totaled six receptions for 77 yards all of last season. The former Colorado State standout was waived the day after cut-down day earlier this month before quickly signing to Cleveland’s practice squad.
“He made some plays. That’s why we elevated him. I needed him,” head coach Hue Jackson said in his postgame news conference. “Rashard showed his worth. He played some good football.”
RB Duke Johnson: Johnson combined for seven touches and 85 yards of offense (four runs for 26 yards and three catches for 59 yards).
The multi-talented running back totaled three of Cleveland’s 10 longest offensive plays — including an acrobatic, one-handed catch for 34 yards in the third quarter — in a game where the unit otherwise struggled.
DB
McCourty, who joined Cleveland this spring after eight seasons in Tennessee, also added four tackles and two pass breakups.
DB