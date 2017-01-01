5 players who shined in the Browns’ preseason finale

CHICAGO — The Browns completed their first undefeated preseason in 31 years, defeating the Bears, 25-0, Thursday night at Soldier Field.

And in a game where most of Cleveland’s starters rested with an eye toward the regular season, several players shined as the club prepares to trim its roster to 53 members.

QB Kevin Hogan

As the Browns evaluate their backup quarterback situation, Kevin Hogan made a case for himself Thursday night, completing 13-of-18 throws for 180 yards and a pair of touchdown passes.

“Kevin is on our team for a reason. He’s not here because we don’t think he can play. He played last year for us, as a young player he made some plays in the Cincinnati game so we know he can play,” coach Hue Jackson said, referencing Hogan’s 200-plus yards against the Bengals last October.

“But he has just gotten better. He keeps working at it and again, when these guys get their opportunity they have to nail it. I think we all saw the last two weeks he’s done some really good things.”

Hogan is competing with Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler to take snaps behind starting quarterback DeShone Kizer .

WR Jordan Leslie

Much like Hogan, fellow former practice squad player Jordan Leslie continued what’s been a strong preseason, catching three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown on seven targets Thursday night.

“He’s another guy that has made some plays. He’s done some good things too,” Jackson said. “I said before, there’s going to be some tough decisions on our football team as we move forward. But they are decisions we have to make and I’m sure we’ll make them as an organization and what’s best for the football team.”

Leslie, who totaled nine catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns in four games, said he’s given the Browns everything he has over the past month.

“That’s my thing every game, to try and just leave it all on the field and of course there’s things I could have done better,” he said. “I could have definitely caught a pass or two. I definitely could have done things better but I gave it my best effort and hopefully that’s enough.”

LB James Burgess

Burgess, whom the Browns signed to their practice squad in December, led the Browns with seven tackles, including one for loss, on a night in which Cleveland’s defense hed Chicago to 159 total yards.

“We started fast on defense,” he said postgame. “We’ve been preaching on getting a 'goose-egg' all preseason. It felt good to finally get one.”

DL Larry Ogunjobi

Ogunjobi, the rookie defensive lineman and 65th overall pick, has worked his way up the depth chart and put together a solid performance Thursday, totaling three tackles (one for loss) and a sack.

In an interview with ClevelandBrowns.com senior writer Andrew Gribble, Ogunjobi spoke of growing within Cleveland’s defense and how things began to click against the Saints in the first week of the preseason. “I started seeing the transition, I started seeing flashes of things I was working on. It just kept building each and every day.”

Ogunjobi, who dominated in four years at UNC Charlotte, is expected to be play a role in the Browns’ defensive line rotation this fall.

DL Karter Schult

An undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa, Schult made four tackles (two for loss), 1.5 sacks and helped Cleveland’s defense record a safety Thursday night. Schult, who played in 51 career games at Northern Iowa, earned All-America honors as a junior and senior. He finished with 192 career tackles, 35.5 sacks, 56 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles. In 2016, he led the FCS with 17 sacks and tied for third nationally with 24 tackles for loss.​