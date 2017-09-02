5 things to know about the Browns’ waiver claims

The Browns claimed five players — wide receivers Kasem Williams,, defensive back, defensive linemanand quarterback— Sunday as they continue finalizing their 53-man roster. Here’s five things to know:

1. Depth at WR: Williams and Davis add depth to a young and inexperienced wide receivers room. The pair join former Steelers player Sammie Coates (whom the Browns traded for Saturday), 2016 first-round pick Corey Coleman , veteran Kenny Britt and Ricardo Louis . While neither Williams (who’s played in three career games) nor Davis (a rookie out of Georgia) bring significant experience to the group, they should compete playing time in a new-look offense that named rookie DeShone Kizer its starting quarterback last week.

2. More on Williams: After two seasons on the Seahawks’ practice squad, Williams shined in Seattle’s preseason opener against the Chargers, catching four passes for 119 yards in a 48-17 win. After the game, Williams told Seahawks.com he was determined to showcase his talent on a bigger stage. "I’ve been doing it a lot at practice. The people that have been around at practice, the guys in the locker room, they already know,” he said. “But now it’s just a matter of putting it out for the world to see and that’s what we did tonight. That’s what I was just waiting for was a game where everybody else can see instead of just the guys in the locker room.”

In four preseason games, Williams — an undrafted free agent out of Washington — totaled nine catches for 208 yards and a touchdown, the third most of any receiver in the preseason. And much like fellow newcomer Coates, the 6-foot-1, 219-pounds Williams has the frame to take advantage of smaller defenders.

3. Inspiration off the field: In coming to Cleveland, Woodrum — the former Liberty standout who became something of a fan favorite during his time in Baltimore — joins his fifth team in less than 18 months. He’s gotten through those highs and lows by drawing inspiration from his brother, Chris, who has down syndrome.

"If he can wake up and be happy and excel in his life, then why do I have the right to sit here and complain about playing football for a living or going to practice or going to meetings," Woodrum told ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. "I think about that every time I'm tired or don't want to do something. I just think about him. That instantly pushes me through whatever wall I'm hitting."

On the field, Woodruff, 24, completed 25 of 36 passes for 321 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He joins a young quarterbacks room that includes starter DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan .

4. Reunited in Cleveland: New Browns defensive back Michael Jordan will be reunited with Gregg Williams when he arrives in Cleveland. Williams, the former Rams defensive coordinator, coached the undrafted rookie out of Missouri Western last season before joining the Browns’ coaching staff in January. Now, Jordan — a former All-American who played in five games in 2016 — could find a niche under his former coach. Before the draft, he spoke of being able to play multiple roles in the secondary in addition to special teams. “I bring lot of versatility to the table, and I’m not like a lot of prima donna corners who won’t do certain things,” he told the Kansas City Star last year. “I’m versatile, I can play safety. And I played almost every special team unit throughout college.”