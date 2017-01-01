Browns Mailbag: Are Browns done making moves after busy week?

It’s the first of many game-week editions of the Browns Mailbag.

We’re letting it rip with five of your questions heading into Week 1.

Where is Channing Stribling ? Was he cut? He was an awesome cover corner for Michigan, often not noticed due to Jabrill Peppers . Stribling should be able to contribute, especially with Joe Haden's departure. -- Richard S., Shaker Heights

Stribling, an undrafted free agent, played the entire preseason with the Browns but was released one day after the final game at Chicago. He cleared waivers and was one of the final additions to the practice squad. He’s one of three cornerbacks on the eight-man practice squad along with Darius Hillary and Najee Murray .

I was saddened to see John Greco released since we was such a tremendous player for us at multiple positions. He was the ultimate team player. Does his release mean we are likely to see Joel Bitonio return for the season opener against the hated Steelers? -- Eric H., West Chester

Bitonio is in good shape to return in time for Cleveland’s season opener. He’s been a limited participant in practice throughout the week after missing multiple weeks with a knee injury. If he’s fully ready to go, Cleveland will have its starting offensive line on the field together for the first time all year. Bitonio only appeared in the first preseason game while left tackle Joe Thomas only played in the third game.

For what it’s worth, Marcus Martin appears poised to fill the role of Cleveland’s versatile, off-the-bench interior lineman. The former center has spent most of his time at guard since arriving in Cleveland via waivers early in the offseason.

Hey Andrew, it is interesting that both the Browns and Steelers drafted highly regarded quarterbacks after the first round. How has the Steelers rookie Joshua Dobbs performed through the preseason games compared to DeShone Kizer ? -- Tom V., Chattanooga

Dobbs, a fourth-round selection out of Tennessee, enters his rookie season as Pittsburgh’s third-string quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Landry Jones. Unlike Kizer, Dobbs never had to worry about competing for the starting job because of the presence of Roethlisberger. Dobbs started the first two preseason games, though, and appeared in all four. His best performance came in the finale, when he completed 16-of-23 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns, one of which came on the ground.

Kizer, meanwhile, appeared in three preseason games and started the dress rehearsal against Tampa Bay. He enters the season as Cleveland’s clear cut starter after completing 25-of-49 passes for two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Is Howard Wilson out for the season or do the Browns expect him back at some point in 2017? -- Fred B., Kokomo, Indiana

Wilson is currently on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. That differs a bit from injured reserve, as Wilson will have the opportunity to rejoin the 53-man roster after six weeks of regular season. During a six-week window, Wilson is allowed to return to practice if he’s able. Once he returns, the team has 21 days to decide whether or not to place him back on the 53-man roster. It’s unclear as of now whether he’ll be ready at any point this season, but Wilson has a few more options than a player on injured reserve.

If the Browns get off to a hot start, and with the team already being so young, could you see the front office use some of next year’s draft stock for veteran help (i.e. Jaime Collins Sr.). -- Kel J., Los Angeles