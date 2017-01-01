Browns QB DeShone Kizer press conference - 9/25

On evaluating yesterday’s game after watching film:

“Once again, I am learning week in and week out that this game is based upon executing as much as you possibly can at the highest level as you possibly can every play and that every play does matter. Obviously, you go back and you watch that film and you see that there are some specific plays that can chance the momentum and change the outcome of the game.”

On how to get in sync with the WRs during practice and throughout the week:

“You just have to continue to work on your craft. This is a game where you have to always be getting better because as soon as you are not upping your game, you are getting worse. It is my job to make sure that each day in practice that I am out there working my butt off to become a more accurate passer, work my butt off to run the ball a little better and have better timing with the guys who are out there with me.”

On if the interception intended for WR Kasen Williams was due to not having enough repetition with him and if watching more film will help combat that:

“Accuracy is a combination of not only the mechanics of the quarterback and the footwork and those things, but it has a lot to do with timing. It is going to be on us to make sure that we get back out there as soon as we possibly can to work on that timing and have the chemistry needed to make sure that when I do throw a ball early that it is exactly where he expects it to be so he can come down with the ball.”

On if he is throwing catchable passes or if some are too strong:

“It goes back to timing. Every route requires a certain ball and every situation the defense gives you requires a certain ball for a receiver to come down with it. It is on me to once again evaluate that defender, evaluate how we are running our route and make sure that the ball is exactly where it needs to be.”

On how to start games faster:

“It is a mindset. It is 100 percent a mentality walking into the game, understanding that the gameplan that you have is exactly what is needed to beat that team. In order to execute that game plan, it is going to take all of us to buy into it and do our job correctly. Once again, this is a league where the defense can do a lot of different things. When you have a bunch of pros out there who have been playing the game as long as they have been, they can make adjustments within the week that you might not expect. It is an order for us to understand our system to be able to step out there and still be able to execute in the early parts of the game where they might not be giving you the look that you saw consistently on tape.”

On if the first 10 offensive plays of a game are scripted:

“You have an idea. There are third downs that might change that. There are different looks that they might give you, different schemes they might give you, but you have an idea of what plays that you would like to run in the beginning.”

On if there is a disconnect between the opening of games and having to call different plays, given the offense’s slower start:

“I don’t necessarily think there is disconnect. It is more of a lack of execution from me and my position to everyone else out there. If you can execute your job every play on paper, it is going to be drawn up to beat every defense. It is on us to make sure that we are doing our job to make sure those plays are executed.”

On if he encourages WRs after drops:

“Yeah, absolutely. Between myself and almost every one of those receivers out there, we have completed hundreds of balls together and we know what it takes to go out there and play well. We have made spectacular plays in practice. We have made spectacular plays in games. I know that we just need to continue to build on that. Once again, there is a lot that goes into winning. There is a lot that goes into completing passes. We have to just make sure that we are grinding each day to do whatever we can to allow that to happen a little more often.”

On reassuring WR Ricardo Louis that he will continue to throw his way despite drops on Sunday:

“Ricardo is a great player. He knows it. I know it. We all know it. I think that the most important thing after a game like that is to go into practice with the excitement that we had today to get back to work. We are going to come out and we are going to make the proper adjustments that we need to make and go out and make the plays we need to make to go out and win games.”

On the current psyche of the team:

“I think it is still positive. You go back and you watch the film and you go back and evaluate where you are and we are right where we want to be. We just don’t have the Ws to support it. We are driving the ball down the field. We know on offense if we take away one simple thing – that is turnovers – we are the offense we want to be. On defense, if we go out and stop the playmakers on the other offense, we are going to be a great defense. Everything is right there. We have the talent. We have the players. We have the mentality. It is just about going out and making sure we are executing from the first snap to the last snap of the game.”

On if the upcoming two home games feel like a crucial point of the season:

“Every game is crucial. You want to go 1-0 every week, but we do understand that this upcoming game against Cincinnati is a divisional opponent that could mean a lot to us. If you want to look at this season in quarters in a sense, you want to make sure that you end the first quarter with some momentum going into the second one and hope to start stringing some games together that could turn around a season in the direction that we want it to go.”

On if the Browns offense will improve together as the season progresses:

“100 percent. I have been in this building for four or five months. There are quite a few other guys who have been in this building for four or five months. We are growing every day. We can feel it. I’m getting to know my guys on and off the field every day, and we know we are heading in the right direction. Once again, it is just a matter of continuing to stay on the same line, stay on the same path and grinding it out together, and hopefully, experiencing some wins with that.”

On if heading in the right direction includes winning:

“Absolutely, I think that is what is most disappointing right now is that we know we are going out there and we are working pretty hard. We understand what it takes to win. Now, it is about executing consistently like I’ve said over and over again to get to those wins.”

On WR Jordan Leslie ’s catch and if that gives the offense hope for its potential:

“Absolutely, you are always looking for sparks. Jordan was able to give us a big spark then, and we will expect the whole receiving corps is going to make those plays throughout this whole season.”