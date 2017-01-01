Browns WR Corey Coleman undergoes surgery on broken hand

Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman broke his hand during Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and will be out indefinitely.

Coleman, the former first-round pick, underwent surgery Monday. The injury comes nearly one year to the day he suffered a similar injury to the same hand during a practice.

The break is to a different bone on the same hand, Browns coach Hue Jackson said. Last year’s injury, which did not require surgery, kept Coleman off the field for six weeks.

“It is unfortunate, but those things happen,” Jackson said. “The guys work so hard getting ready for the season, but we know these things happen in football. We just have to have the next man up mentality and move forward.”

Coleman suffered the injury during Sunday’s fourth quarter when he landed awkwardly on the hand after leaping for a pass. He caught one pass for 9 yards in the game after leading the Browns with six receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers in Week 1.

“I think he was getting better, there is no question about that,” Jackson said. “He was definitely heading in the right direction, so it is unfortunate. It almost feels like – I know to him, the same time, different year, you know, around the same time, here comes the injury and it is unfortunate, but it is something we go through and we have to get through it.”

Cleveland’s receivers were led Sunday by Rashard Higgins , who caught seven passes for 95 yards one day after he was elevated from the practice squad. Kenny Britt , Sammie Coates and Ricardo Louis combined to catch three passes for 29 yards. Reggie Davis and Kasen Williams were inactive.

“We have to go coach the guys that we have here. There is nothing else, there is nothing magical that is going to happen that way,” Jackson said. “I know (executive vice president of football operations) Sashi (Brown) and his team will do everything they can to see if there is somebody else that can help us, but I don’t look at it that way. I think the guys that are on our football team have to step up and play.”