Browns announce 2018 preseason schedule

A nationally televised clash with the defending Super Bowl champions highlights the Browns’ 2018 preseason schedule, which was unveiled by the NFL on Wednesday.

Here’s how the four-game schedule will unfold. Home games at FirstEnergy Stadium are in CAPS.

Week 1 (August 9-13): at New York Giants

Week 2 (August 16-20): BUFFALO

Week 3 (August 23): PHILADELPHIA (Thursday FOX national game, 8 p.m.)

Week 4 (August 30-September 1): at Detroit

Specific dates and times for all of the team’s preseason games will be announced by the Browns in the near future. The league is also expected to release the regular-season schedule this month.

Thirty-year sports broadcast veteran and longtime Browns fan Jay Crawford and former Browns quarterback Tim Couch will call the team’s three locally televised preseason games on News 5. The Browns’ Aug. 23 game against the Eagles will be nationally broadcast by FOX.

Jim Donovan and Doug Dieken will serve as the radio broadcast team on Browns preseason games and also call their 20th consecutive regular season together.

The Browns will open their preseason schedule with a familiar foe. Cleveland and New York have squared off against each other 17 times in the preseason with the most recent coming last year at FirstEnergy Stadium, when the Browns won in dramatic fashion, 10-6.

Cleveland follows the preseason opener with back-to-back home games against Buffalo and Philadelphia. The Browns last met the Bills during the 2015 preseason and hold a 9-4 all-time advantage.

The Browns last faced Philadelphia during the 2012 preseason, and it will mark the sixth such meeting since the franchise returned in 1999. The Browns last faced the defending Super Bowl champion during the preseason in 2011, when it opened its slate with Green Bay.

The Browns and Lions will meet in the preseason for the 47th time, first since 2014, in this year’s finale. Detroit holds a 25-20-1 advantage in a series that saw the teams meet every preseason from 2002-14.

Cleveland, which went 4-0 in the preseason last year, will not face any of its 2018 preseason opponents during the regular season.

News 5 (WEWS) is the preseason television home of the Cleveland Browns. All preseason games will air on the Cleveland Browns Radio Network, including the team’s flagship stations 92.3 The Fan, ESPN 850 WKNR and 98.5 WNCX.

