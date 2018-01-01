Browns host Lamar Jackson on pre-draft visit

The former Louisville QB won the 2016 Heisman Trophy

Former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson is among several prospects hosted by the Browns Friday on a pre-draft visit.

Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner and one of college football’s most electrifying playmakers, is among several signal callers Cleveland could take with the first or fourth overall pick later this month.

Jackson is the latest quarterback to visit the team’s facility, joining Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, USC’s Sam Darnold, UCLA’s Josh Rosen and Wyoming’s Josh Allen.

Jackson completed 57 percent of his passes for 9,043 yards, 69 touchdowns and 27 interceptions in three seasons. A dynamic runner, he also ran for 4,132 yards and 50 touchdowns.

NFL teams are permitted to host as many as 30 prospects during the pre-draft process.