The Cleveland Browns have signed DB C.J. Smith to the practice squad.

Smith is 5-11, 188 pounds and is in his second NFL season out of North Dakota State. Originally signed by Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Smith appeared in 10 games last season. He spent Week 1 of the 2017 season on the Eagles’ practice squad. He is a native of Burnsville, Minn.