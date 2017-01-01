 





Browns sign DB Channing Stribling to practice squad

Posted 1 hour ago

Clevelandbrowns.com

Practice squad is now full

The Cleveland Browns have signed DB Channing Stribling to the practice squad. The club is now at the maximum of 10 members on the practice squad.

Stribling spent the entire preseason with the Browns after signing as an undrafted free agent on May 4.

