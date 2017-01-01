Browns sign DB Channing Stribling to practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed DB
Stribling spent the entire preseason with the Browns after signing as an undrafted free agent on May 4.
|
Share this:
The Cleveland Browns have signed DB
Stribling spent the entire preseason with the Browns after signing as an undrafted free agent on May 4.
Practice squad is now full
'I think they really conveyed the message of how important it is to show up'
Cleveland’s VP of player personnel turned down career on Wall Street for job in NFL
Cleveland opens the season Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium