The Cleveland Browns have signed DL Jhaustin Thomas to the practice squad.

Thomas a 6-5, 285-pound rookie who originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent, spent the preseason with the Colts before being waived during final roster cuts.

Collegiately, Thomas played in 20 games with six starts (2015-16) at Iowa State. The Atlanta, Ga. native finished with 38 tackles, four sacks, a pass defensed and an interception as a Cyclone. Thomas also earned second team All-Big 12 honors following his 2016 campaign.