Holmes appeared in 11 games and registered five tackles with one sack

The Cleveland Browns have signed DL Tyrone Holmes. To make room on the roster, the team waived OL Zach Sterup .

Holmes is 6-2, 253 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Montana. Originally a sixth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2016, he joined the Browns his rookie season via waivers after final roster cuts. He appeared in 11 games and registered five tackles with one sack. This preseason, he logged nine tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. He was waived on Sept. 3.

Sterup spent the final four weeks of the 2016 season on the Browns’ practice squad.