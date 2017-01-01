Browns sign LB Garrett Sickels to practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Garrett Sickels to the practice squad.

Sickels, a 6-4, 252-pound rookie, originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent, who he spent the 2017 preseason with. He also spent Week 1 of the regular season as a member of the Colts’ practice squad before being waived on Sept. 12.

Collegiately, Sickels appeared in 39 games with 24 starts at Penn State, registering 93 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. His 47 tackles and six sacks in 2016 earned him Second Team All-Big Ten (league coaches) and Third Team All-Big Ten (media) accolades.

A native of Red Bank, N.J., Sickels graduated from Regional High School.