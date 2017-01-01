Browns sign RB Carlos Hyde as they continue to fortify offense​

The former 49er and Ohio State star had 1,000 all-purpose yards the past two seasons

The Browns signed running back Carlos Hyde , adding a proven player to a position group that is looking to replace its leading rusher from 2017.

Hyde, who spent the past four seasons with the 49ers, is the latest standout to join a new-look offense following the franchise's first winless season. He'll join up with Pro Bowlers in quarterback Tyrod Taylor and wide receiver Jarvis Landry , whom Cleveland acquired via trades with Buffalo and Miami, respectively, earlier this week.

Hyde gives the Browns an explosive, three-down running back who’s had success in both the run and pass games, accounting for at least 1,000 all-purpose yards the past two seasons. In 2017, he ran for 938 yards and had 350 receiving yards in 16 starts.

Since being drafted 57th overall in 2014 NFL Draft, he's amassed 2,729 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns to go along with 109 catches for 634 yards in 50 games, including 36 starts.