Browns take down Bears in preseason finale

In their fourth and final exhibition game, Cleveland defeated Chicago, 25-0, at Soldier Field, posting an undefeated mark in the preseason for the first time since 1986.
The play broke open a scoreless game and gave Cleveland a lead it did not relinquish as the Browns outgained the Bears, 380-158.
Kessler, who started eight games as a rookie in 2016, finished 11-of-18 for 144 yards as he competes to be Cleveland’s backup quarterback.
Cleveland’s defense — which now hasn’t surrendered a touchdown in three games — continued that domination in Chicago, holding the Bears to eight first downs and just 68 yards in the first half.
For the first time since 1986, the Browns finished the preseason 4-0 with wins over Chicago, Tampa Bay, the New York Giants and New Orleans. Since joining the NFL in 1950, the Browns have only had a perfect preseason four times. The team went undefeated in 1950 (5-0), 1962 (5-0), 1982 (4-0) and 1986 (4-0).
Cleveland next hosts Pittsburgh on Sept. 10 in their season opener.