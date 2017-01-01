By the Numbers: Browns defense a bright spot in loss to Steelers

CLEVELAND — We’re breaking it down by the numbers after the Browns fell to the Steelers, 21-18, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

290 — The Browns went toe-to-toe with what’s considered one of the league’s best offenses, holding Pittsburgh to 290 total yards and 5-of-13 on third downs.

222 — In his regular season debut, rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer passed for 222 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-30 attempts. He also ran for 17 yards and another touchdown.

182 — For all of the Steelers’ offensive struggles, Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown was seemingly unstoppable Sunday, catching 11 passes for 182 yards.

32 — The last time the Steelers came to Cleveland, Le’Veon Bell ran 28 times for 146 yards. Not this year. The Browns held the Pro Bowl running back to 32 yards on 10 carries.

1 — Without rookie defensive end and No. 1 pick Myles Garrett , Cleveland’s pass rush didn’t have much of an effect on Ben Roethlisberger, recording one sack and one hurry.

5 — Head coach Hue Jackson said second-year receiver Corey Coleman needed to have a big game. The former 2016 first-round pick caught five passes for 53 yards and a touchdown that cut the deficit to three points late in the fourth quarter.

4 — After struggling with penalties in the preseason, the Browns had just four Sunday while the Steelers totaled 13.

237 — While Kizer showed promise, Cleveland’s offense finished with just 237 total yards, including less than 100 at halftime.