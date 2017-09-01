By the Numbers: Turnovers undo Browns in Baltimore

5 -- Cleveland committed five turnovers in a game where it hung around throughout the fourth quarter. "Everything I said we couldn't do," head coach Hue Jackson said postgame, "we did." The Ravens have now collected 10 takeaways in two games.
5 – All five of those miscues were by the Browns quarterbacks
182 -- In his first NFL regular season road game, Kizer passed for 182 yards on 15-of-31 attempts, struggling against a tenacious Baltimore defense. Kizer, who missed roughly a quarter of play because of a migraine, described his three interceptions and a strip-sack in the first quarter as "unacceptable."
386 -- Despite the Browns' struggles Sunday, they outgained the Ravens 386-337.
36 -- Cleveland also held Baltimore to 36 percent on third down (4-of-11).
93 -- Jackson maintained confidence in the Browns' run game after totaling 93 yards on 21 carries. "Our run game will be what we need it to be," he said.
95 -- Elevated from the practice squad Saturday, second-year receiver
118 -- In Kizer's absence, Hogan passed for 118 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 5-of-11 attempts.
27 -- Rookie tight end
10 -- The Browns' defense recorded 10 tackles for loss, including three from second-year safety
18 -- Both teams combined for 18 penalties (including 11 by the Browns).