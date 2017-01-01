Jason McCourty leading by example for young Browns: 'That's a guy typically a guys gravitate to'

McCourty, who joined Cleveland this spring, forced two takeaways in Sunday' loss to Ravens

Jason McCourty continues to show why the Browns added the veteran defensive back this past spring.

On the field, he forced two takeaways in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore. And off it, the 30-year-old former Titan has become someone a young secondary can look up to.

“That’s a guy you can really bounce things off of,” rookie safety Jabrill Peppers said Wednesday, “because he’s done everything you’re trying to do.”

McCourty, who spent the past eight seasons with Tennessee, has been a welcomed veteran presence in a youth-laden locker room following the release of Joe Haden last month.

In two games, McCourty has an interception, forced fumble, two pass breakups and seven tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, he didn’t allow a catch against the Ravens and has been one of the league’s top pass defenders so far this season.

“I'm surprised he's still not playing safety still, I told him that the other day,” Peppers said, laughing. “Those old legs and feet still work.”

As just one of three players in at least their ninth NFL season, McCourty is surrounded by three youngsters in the secondary with Peppers and second-year players in safety Derrick Kindred and cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun .

“Having him just adds to our leadership and our savvy as a team defense because we all speak about things and watch film together,” Peppers said.

“He’s been in the league for a while and so he looks at different things when he breaks down the film as opposed to what I would look at. So just having him and guys who have been in the league for five-plus years, that adds another and different dynamic to any team as far as experience and keeping the team under control.”

Peppers, the 25th overall pick in the NFL Draft, added McCourty sets a standard for them to follow.

“He’s just a vocal leader and he plays and leads by example,” he said, “so that's a guy typically a lot of guys gravitate to.”