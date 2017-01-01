Keys to Victory: What we’re watching vs. the Buccaneers

Here’s what we’ll be watching in Florida.
1. DeShone’s debut: In naming
Indeed, Kizer — the former Notre Dame star whom the Browns drafted in the second round of this past NFL Draft — has completed 19-of-31 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown through two preseason games. Armed with a strong arm and big frame, Kizer has also showcased his mobility, rushing five times for 35 yards and a touchdown.
To be certain, the Buccaneers defense should offer the youngster his toughest challenge to date. In wins over the Giants and Saints, Kizer has yet to exclusively face a first-team defense, though he did go head-to-head against New York’s starters Monday night.
Jackson said he’s confident the 21-year-old will rise to the challenge.
“In my mind, this young man is going to go play extremely well. My job is to help him do that and create the right environment for him to go and do that with the rest of the offensive football team,” Jackson said.
“There’s nothing in my mind that says he is not going to do well. I expect him to do well, our organization expects him to do well and his teammates expect him to do well.”
2. Extended action: Jackson says the Browns first-team units will play at least one half Saturday night, which means we’ll get to see what Cleveland’s defense — which has shined through two preseason games — looks like against a Buccaneers offense that stands to be among the league’s best with quarterback Jameis Winston, wide receivers Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson and rookie tight end O.J. Howard.
So far, the Browns have gotten the best of their opponents. Through two games, they’ve recorded five takeaways, seven sacks and surrendered an average of 266 yards. Against the Giants, the Browns allowed just 212 yards, including less than 100 at halftime. “Our guys on defense are battling,” Jackson said after that showing. “Not that our guys on offense aren’t – I think our guys on offense are battling, too – but I think our guys on defense are making plays, making stops and are doing things really well that helps our football team win.”
Under new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, the seemingly reinvigorated group has played with an attitude since OTAs.
“As we go on, I feel like everyone is getting more and more comfortable,” said second-year cornerback
Boddy-Calhoun added: “It's a whole different energy with the whole team.”
3. Depth on the DL: With the release of veteran Desmond Bryant and a knee injury to
Williams also made it clear earlier this month that the Browns will rotate as much as possible on the defensive line in order to keep players fresh.
The unit — which includes starters in Shelton,
“I’m really talking about after those guys,” Jacksons said. “Who’s going to be third, fourth, fifth and sixth? What is that and what is that going to look like, how do we see those guys and what can they bring to our football team?”
Against the Buccaneers, we should have a better idea, and there have been several bright spots from the likes of