Mock Draft Roundup: 5 different predictions for No. 1 after combine

The frenzy of free agency is in full swing, but there’s no shortage of mock drafts to analyze and pass the time before signings can become official.

There were a lot of changes in the wake of the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. We’ve documented a handful of them in this week’s edition.

Chris Trapasso - CBSSports.com

1. QB Josh Allen (Wyoming)

4. RB Saquon Barkley (Penn State)

Of note: Trapasso thinks Allen, who measured out at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds in Indianapolis, will bring back memories of Ben Roethlisberger for new Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

Daniel Jeremiah - NFL.com

1. QB Sam Darnold (USC)

4. DB Minkah Fitzpatrick (Alabama)

Of note: Jeremiah didn’t budge from his previous projections and wasn’t fazed by Darnold bypassing the throwing portion of the Combine.

Lance Zierlein - NFL.com

1. Barkley

3. Allen

Of note: Zierlein projects the Browns to trade the No. 4 pick with the Colts, who hold the No. 3 pick, to take Allen, the gifted Wyoming quarterback who is considered raw, but has arguably the most potential of any signal-caller in the draft.

Matt Miller - Bleacher Report

1. Barkley

4. Darnold

Of note: Even if they wait until the fourth overall pick, Miller believes the Browns will get the first quarterback in the draft. He projects Notre Dame offensive guard Quenton Nelson to go second and NC State pass rusher Bradley Chubb to go third.

Walter Cherepinsky - WalterFootball.com

1. Barkley

4. Allen

Of note: In this scenario, the Browns would get the second quarterback off the board. Cherepinsky predicts the Bills will trade into the No. 2 spot to take Darnold.

Todd McShay - ESPN.com

1. Darnold

4. Fitzpatrick

Of note: McShay believes Fitzpatrick will be the pick at No. 4 unless the Browns trade it to either Denver (No. 5) or the Jets (No. 6). Both teams could be in need of a quarterback.

Pete Prisco - CBSSports.com

1. Chubb

4. Darnold

Of note: Prisco believes Chubb, who had 10 sacks this past season, is the best overall player in the draft.

Luke Easterling - USA Today

1. Barkley

4. QB Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma)

Of note: Easterling considers the Heisman trophy winning quarterback to be the most “dynamic playmaker” at the position in this year’s class.

Steve Palazzolo - Pro Football Focus

1. Mayfield

4. S Derwin James (Florida State)

Of note: James can play a variety of positions, Palazzolo writes, including safety, slot corner and linebacker.