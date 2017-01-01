NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah says Sam Darnold grades out as best QB of last 3 years

NFL Network draft analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah joined Cleveland Browns Daily from the combine and identified his top quarterback as well as the ideal draft haul for the Browns.

Jeremiah said this should be an exciting draft for Cleveland, given that the team owns two picks in the first round, three in the second and the first pick of the third round -- six of the first 65 picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The key for the Browns, Jeremiah and most draft experts agree, is getting the quarterback pick right. If he were Browns general manager John Dorsey with the No. 1 pick, Jeremiah said, “I’m taking the quarterback I feel most confident in, and to me that’s Sam Darnold from USC. He’d be my first pick … I think he is going to start for a long time and you can win a bunch of games with him.”

When asked to grade Darnold among all of the draft-eligible quarterbacks of the last three years, Jeremiah said, “I gave him the same grade that I gave Carson Wentz, so he would be tied at the top for me. He is as good as any of the quarterbacks in the last three drafts.”

As for the ideal roadmap for the Browns in this draft over their first three picks, Jeremiah had an interesting take that did not include his top overall prospect, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. After taking Darnold at No. 1, Jeremiah said, “Minkah Fitzpatrick is pretty darn attractive to me to get a blue chip playmaker on the back end to kind of supplement what you got with Myles Garrett , last year’s No. 1.”

To explain why he would take Fitzpatrick over Barkley, Jeremiah offered a peek behind the curtain into the discussions that will happen in NFL Draft rooms.

“It’s all about scarcity, right, I mean that’s kind of the theory that several teams are operating on. Let’s look at who we can get as a package, so when you say, ‘we can get Sam Darnold and then if we wanted to take Minkah … we can get Sam Darnold, Minkah Fitzpatrick and then a running back at pick 33 who is still going to be a really good player. It could be Sony Michel, it could be Ronald Jones, it could be Derrius Guice. Those guys aren’t Saquon Barkley, but they are really, really good. Then you look at what the drop-off is from Fitzpatrick to somebody in the secondary, and while I think some good players will be there (at 33), I think the corners will run, they’re gonna be gone … all of the top corners and the safety group is good, not great. So, I think when you look at it collectively, that collection (of players) might be better with Fitzpatrick over Barkley even though I think Barkley is the better football player.”