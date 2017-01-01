Need to Know: What Hue Jackson wants to see DeShone Kizer improve most in Week 2

As rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer prepares for his first NFL road game against the Ravens, head coach Hue Jackson said there’s an emphasis on getting rid of the ball faster.

“I think that's kind of his lifeline right now. He can’t keep taking all of those hits,” Jackson said after the youngster took seven sacks last weekend. “He has to do a better job of managing that, getting the ball out of his hands and just executing the offense.”

Kizer, who passed for 222 yards and a touchdown in his debut against Pittsburgh, and the Browns travel to Baltimore on Sunday. Here’s what else you need to know:

— Jackson reiterated the Browns expect right guard Kevin Zeitler to play Sunday after having a thumb procedure earlier this week. Zeitler joined Cleveland this past offseason following five seasons with the Bengals

— Against the Steelers, Browns linebackers Christian Kirksey , Jamie Collins Sr. and Joe Schobert played a combined 179 of 180 possible defensive snaps. Asked of that dynamic, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams smiled and said it means “those three cats are good.”

“Those three cats can play now and so, that is not very smart for me to get them off the field very many times,” Williams said. “The times that we do, sometimes it’s for rest.”

— After holding All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell to 32 yards on 10 carries, the Browns are tied for first in the NFL in run defense. Williams shrugged it off. “Rankings are rankings. That’s just a number to you guys. It’s one week. Let’s wait until the end of the season and see how it goes,” he said. “We know that we have got to be very physical and a big, important part of this ball game is playing the run. We have to play that very well.”

— Jackson said he expects receivers Sammie Coates and Kasen Williams to play more this weekend in an effort to increase the rotation at the position. “I’m not sure what the weather is supposed to be in Baltimore this week, but I think it is supposed to be hot,” he said. “So, we will need every available body we can have out there.”

— Kevin Hogan will remain the Browns’ backup quarterback. Cody Kessler , who started eight games as a rookie last season, was inactive Week 1.

— After surrendering a blocked punt on the first series of Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said the miscue was “unacceptable.”

“It’s like you get to Christmas, you open up the present and it is just a box of rocks,” Tabor said. “You’re disappointed. That’s really not even a good word to describe that because it was an easy one.”