Saquon Barkley, top QBs to attend NFL Draft in Dallas

The draft is set for April 26 at AT&T Stadium

Saquon Barkley, Bradley Chubb and four of the top quarterbacks will walk the red carpet at the NFL Draft later this month in Dallas.

The league on Thursday announced a list of 22 prospects who will attend the draft April 26 at AT&T Stadium.

The night will be headlined by Barkey (the Penn State star running back) Chubb (the N.C. State edge rusher) and quarterbacks Sam Darnold (USC), Josh Rosen (UCLA), Josh Allen (Wyoming) and Lamar Jackson (Louisville).

Those players are among a pool of candidates the Browns can draft with either the first or fourth overall pick. Cleveland is currently in the process of hosting prospects — including Darnold, Rosen, Allen and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, who will watch the draft with family in Austin — on pre-draft visits. Each team is allowed a maximum of 30 visits.

Below is a full list, per NFL.com:

Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State

Sam Darnold, QB, USC

Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

Shaquem Griffin, LB, Central Florida

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Derwin James, S, Florida State

Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

Vita Vea, DT, Washington

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

Connor Williams, OT, Texas​