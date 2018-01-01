Saquon Barkley, top QBs to attend NFL Draft in Dallas

The league on Thursday announced a list of 22 prospects who will attend the draft April 26 at AT&T Stadium.
The night will be headlined by Barkey (the Penn State star running back) Chubb (the N.C. State edge rusher) and quarterbacks Sam Darnold (USC), Josh Rosen (UCLA), Josh Allen (Wyoming) and Lamar Jackson (Louisville).
Those players are among a pool of candidates the Browns can draft with either the first or fourth overall pick. Cleveland is currently in the process of hosting prospects — including Darnold, Rosen, Allen and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, who will watch the draft with family in Austin — on pre-draft visits. Each team is allowed a maximum of 30 visits.
Below is a full list, per NFL.com:
Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State
Sam Darnold, QB, USC
Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
Shaquem Griffin, LB, Central Florida
Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
Derwin James, S, Florida State
Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
Vita Vea, DT, Washington
Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
Connor Williams, OT, Texas