Stats and Facts: Browns vs. Ravens

In the first quarter, LT Joe Thomas surpassed 10,000 consecutive offensive snaps in his career. He extended his streak to 10,062, believed to be the longest streak in NFL history. The 10-time Pro Bowler has started all 162 career games and hasn’t missed an offensive play since being selected by the Browns with the third overall pick in the 2007 draft.

WR Rashard Higgins , who was signed off the practice squad yesterday, set career highs in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (95). Higgins, a fifth-round pick in 2016, recorded six receptions for 77 yards all of last season.



Rookie TE David Njoku recorded three receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown. In the second quarter, he hauled in a 23-yard score for his first career touchdown.



TE Seth DeValve recorded two receptions for 61 yards, including a career-long 49-yard catch in the second quarter.



DB Jason McCourty recorded his first interception as a Brown and forced a fumble. He has 14 career interceptions.



LB James Burgess Jr. recorded his first career sack.



LB Christian Kirksey tied for the team lead with nine tackles recorded his first sack of the season. He has nine sacks in his career.



RB Duke Johnson Jr. registered three receptions for 59 yards, including a 34-yard catch. The 34-yard reception tied for the second-longest of his career. He also added 21 rushing yards,



Rookie DeShone Kizer completed 15 of 31 passes for 182 yards. He missed time in the second and third quarter with a migraine.



QB Kevin Hogan , who entered the game in the second quarter, completed 5 of 11 passes for 118 yards with one touchdown. He recorded his first career touchdown pass on a 23-yard strike to rookie TE David Njoku. Hogan led the Browns on two scoring drives.



RB Isaiah Crowell rushed for 37 yards. With 2,335 career rushing yards, he ranks ninth on the Browns all-time rushing list.

Browns all-time rushing yardage leaders

Player Years Games Att. Yards TD

6. Earnest Byner 1984-95 (7) 99 862 3,364 27

7. Ernie Green 1962-68 (7) 89 668 3,204 15

8. Jamal Lewis 2007-09 (3) 40 720 2,806 13

9. Isaiah Crowell 2014-17 (4) 51 558 2,335 19

10. Bobby Mitchell 1958-61 (4) 50 423 2,297 16



Rookie K Zane Gonzalez connected on a 38-yard field goal and converted on his only extra point attempt.