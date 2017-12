In 1st appearance since 2014, Gordon plays majority of snaps

A closer look at who played how much in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

-- Josh Gordon , in his first game since 2014, played 48 of a possible 63 offensive snaps. He got the start, caught a pass on the first play of the game and led the team with four catches for 85 yards.

-- Corey Coleman remained the most active receiver, playing 51 snaps. Rashard Higgins was next behind with 36. Ricardo Louis (13) and Kenny Britt (12) also saw the field while Bryce Treggs and Sammie Coates were inactive.

-- Tight ends David Njoku and Seth DeValve had their most productive game of the season with six catches, 107 yards and a touchdown. DeValve played 36 snaps and Njoku played 34.

-- Jamar Taylor , Christian Kirksey and Joe Schobert played all 70 snaps on defense. Kirksey and Schobert haven't missed a snap this season.

-- DE Myles Garrett , who battled some early pain in his ankle, finished with 55 of a possible 70 snaps.

-- Trevon Coley (51) and Larry Ogunjobi (30) saw an increase in their snap totals as Danny Shelton (25) dealt with a rib injury.

-- Jason McCourty (69) missed just one snap after receiving medical attention during the third quarter.