Sunday Snap Counts: Corey Coleman a mainstay at wide receiver

A closer look at who played how much in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals …

-- Corey Coleman , for a second straight week, was a mainstay on the field at wide receiver, playing 63 of a possible 70 snaps. Rashard Higgins (50) and Ricardo Louis (45) were the next-most used receivers.

-- Running back Duke Johnson Jr. (38) saw his snaps increase from last week. Isaiah Crowell played 32.

-- DeShone Kizer missed three snaps while he was examined for a possible concussion.

-- Backup offensive tackle Zach Banner was used twice for jumbo packages.

-- Rookie David Njoku led all tight ends with 41 snaps. Seth DeValve had 24 and Randall Telfer had 21.

-- Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey played every snap and have yet to miss a snap this season. Jamar Taylor , Jabrill Peppers and Jason McCourty missed just one apiece.

-- Briean Boddy-Calhoun had one of his highest snap counts of the season, playing 42 of 61 snaps.

-- Carl Nassib took the reins for Emmanuel Ogbah , who is out for the season, and led all defensive linemen with 48 snaps. Myles Garrett played 47.