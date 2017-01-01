Tyrone Holmes’ busy week ends with ‘great opportunity’

Tyrone Holmes ’ crazy week will end with him playing a significant role in the Browns’ attempt to move past Myles Garrett ’s injury.

On Saturday, Holmes was among the 53 players kept on Cleveland’s roster on cutdown day. On Sunday, Holmes was released in the wake of five waiver claims. Teams expressed their interest in the second-year pass rusher throughout the week but he ultimately returned to the system he knows best when he re-signed with Cleveland on Thursday.

Holmes was on the field in time for Thursday’s practice as he prepares to help Nate Orchard , Carl Nassib and others fill the void left by Garrett.

“It’s a great opportunity to play some football,” Holmes said.

Holmes has been through a situation like this before.

At this time last year, Holmes went from cut by the Jaguars to claimed by the Browns in a 24-hour span. He didn’t see the field right away but methodically made an impact throughout his rookie season. He appeared in 11 games and recorded a sack.

After a full offseason with the team, Holmes made the most of the playing time he received during the preseason, compiling nine tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Like many players across the league, Holmes rode an emotional roller coaster over the Labor Day weekend.

“It is tough,” Holmes said. “We all put our heart and soul into this. It is tough when you feel that sense of rejection, but that is how the business works. We all sign up for it. We know what we are getting ourselves into so at the same time, we kind of understand it.”

Holmes has a clear understanding of the challenge that faces Cleveland’s defensive line Sunday and into the future as Garrett recovers from a high ankle sprain. It will be a collaborative effort to replace a disruptive force of Garrett’s caliber, and, well, this isn’t the preseason anymore.

“We will have some guys that will go out there and compete and play well within our system,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said.

Holmes certainly qualifies as a player who has benefitted from the Browns’ transition to a 4-3 base after playing the past few seasons out of a 3-4. The system mirrors what Holmes experienced at the University of Montana, where he starred as one of the best pass rushers in program history.

And after a preseason that left him feeling “proud,” Holmes is ready to be back in a Browns uniform Sunday for his regular season debut.

“The more you play, the more comfortable you will be,” Holmes said. “It is all about being able to play fast at this level, and if you are not thinking, you are going to play better.”