UCLA’s Josh Rosen latest QB hosted by Browns on pre-draft visit

The former UCLA QB is considered the draft's best pure passer

Josh Rosen is the latest quarterback to be hosted by the Browns on a pre-NFL Draft visit.

Rosen, the former UCLA standout who’s considered the best pure passer in the class, is among several signal-callers Cleveland could take with the first or fourth overall pick later this month.

Earlier this week, the Browns hosted Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and USC’s Sam Darnold. They are expected to also host Wyoming’s Josh Allen as they continue to evaluate the draft’s top quarterbacks.

Rosen, a three-year starter who missed most of his sophomore season because of a shoulder injury, passed for 9,340 yards, 59 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. Cleveland held a private workout with Rosen two weeks ago.

NFL teams are permitted to host as many as 30 prospects during the pre-draft process.