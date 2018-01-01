What Browns GM John Dorsey has learned about the top four QBs in the NFL Draft

The Browns spent the past week trekking across the country on something of a tour of the top quarterbacks in this year’s NFL Draft class.

In the span of about four or five days, general manager John Dorsey and Cleveland’s front office visited with USC’s Sam Darnold, Wyoming’s Josh Allen, UCLA’s Josh Rosen and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield in search of “clarity of thought” with what to do with the first overall pick.

Here’s what Dorsey gleaned from a journey that took him, head coach Hue Jackson and other members of the team's executive staff from Norman, Oklahoma, to Los Angeles and Laramie, Wyoming.

Tuesday: Josh Rosen, UCLA (private workout):

At the Senior Bowl in January, Dorsey shrugged off a report Rosen wouldn’t want to play in Cleveland, saying he wanted to sit down with the UCLA star and talk to him face-to-face before jumping to any conclusions. “I told you back in Alabama when we get together we’re going to talk like grown men and that’s how we talked. He came across, he’s not a bad person, I mean he’s really smart, he’s engaging, he does want to be in Cleveland,” Dorsey said.

“After our conversations, he has no problems being in Cleveland. Again, it’s one of those conversations where that story can take a life of its own but until you meet him I’m not going to get into that. I want to see the person before I make judgment on a person. That’s fair, isn’t it?"

Rosen has been described by NFL Network's Mike Mayock as the best pure passer in recent memory, but there remain concerns about his durability and passion for the game.

Wednesday: Sam Darnold, USC (on-campus Pro Day):

Darnold shined on an unexpectedly stormy day​ in Los Angeles, throwing crisp passes amid a downpour that drenched all of those in attendance. Dorsey said he was pleased with how the 20-year-old Darnold handled the situation.

“You know what? I'm kind of glad it rained a little bit just to see everything unfold,” he said. “I thought he had a really nice workout. I thought he showed feet, he showed the ability to roll out, extend the play, he showed the quick release, he showed downfield accuracy. I mean it really was a really good workout."

Dorsey added: “It was good. There was a degree of adversity, and it didn't affect him. It's always good to see guys perform under adverse situations. Plus, there was a big crowd. I thought he did very nice."

With a combination of arm talent, accuracy, mobility and poise, Darnold is considered by many to be the best quarterback in this year’s class.

Thursday: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma (private workout):

Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, is, perhaps, one of the most polarizing players in this year’s draft class. For some, he could be a game-changing quarterback whose accuracy (68.5 percent), production (33 career wins, 12,292 passing yards, 119 touchdowns) and competitive fire will serve him well at the next level. Others believe he’s an undersized passer prone to emotional outbursts.

Dorsey, who shrugged off off-field concerns about Mayfield back at the Senior Bowl in January, was again complimentary of the former Oklahoma star. “I think he’s very competitive on the football field. I think his teammates absolutely love him,” he said. “I think everybody in the support organization of Oklahoma loves him. I think he’s got a degree of humility in his person.”

Asked about Mayfield’s bravado at the combine — he said he was the only quarterback who could turn the Browns around — Dorsey smiled. “What are these guys, millennials?” he said, laughing. “It’s a different mindset now.” He also said he's not bothered by Mayfield's recent media endeavors, which includes a documentary series detailing his path to the NFL as a former walk-on.

Friday: Josh Allen, Wyoming (on-campus Pro Day):

Allen, who appears to have the strongest arm of any draft-eligible quarterback, showed off that rare arm talent Friday, throwing passes of 80-plus yards inside the team’s indoor fieldhouse. Dorsey said Allen, who completed just 56 percent of his passes in college, also answered questions about his accuracy and footwork.

Dorsey added: "I will say one of the receivers at Wyoming, I thought he broke his sternum there in the end zone when Josh Allen kind of ripped the ball right in his chest. He's got a very strong arm."