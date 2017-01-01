Zegura’s Fantasy Football Fact Sheet: Week 1

#PITvsCLE

1. Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 300-plus yards and three touchdowns in two of his last three games against the Browns. However, those are his only two multi-touchdown passing games against the Browns in his last six starts. Roethlisberger should get a boost from Martavis Bryant, as he’s averaged a ridiculous 60.9 yards more passing per game (336.6) with Bryant on the field since the young receiver entered the NFL. If you are looking for a bit of good news here, Roethlisberger has been terrible on the road at 1 p.m. ET. He has produced fewer than 15 points in 11 of his last 17 games in that situation.

2. Le’Veon Bell’s holdout ended just in time for him to take on the Browns in Week 1. Bell finished the 2016 season with at least 125 total yards in each of his final seven games. When it comes to facing the Browns, Bell has been even better. He had 201 total yards and a touchdown in the lone meeting a year ago. Bell has never produced fewer than 90 total yards in a game against the Browns and has more than 100 total yards in three straight.

3. Antonio Brown has 100-plus receiving yards against the Browns in four of his last five starts with four total touchdowns during that span. Brown is averaging 21.62 FanDuel points per game in those five games against the Browns.

4. Bryant has only played in one full game against the Browns. Back in 2015, he torched them for 178 yards and a score on six catches. Bryant was suspended for the entire 2016 season, but averaged a strong 73 total yards and 0.6 touchdowns per game back in 2015. He has 15 career touchdowns in 21 games.

5. Roethlisberger, Bell, Brown and Bryant have played just 21 snaps together since the start of the 2015 season, which is a scary thought.

6. DeShone Kizer will be the third-youngest quarterback to start a Week 1 game in NFL history when he takes on the Steelers this Sunday. Browns quarterbacks averaged 18 FanDuel points per game last year with three total touchdowns and two interceptions against Pittsburgh.

7. Isaiah Crowell ran for a career-high 152 yards on 19 carries in Week 17 against the Steelers last year. He was limited to just 10 yards on eight carries in the first meeting with Pittsburgh in Week 11 of last year. The Browns need to feed the Crow: He has never rushed for fewer than 130 yards when receiving 18 carries in a game. Also, it should be noted that Crowell was a Top 12 FanDuel back in five of the seven games in which he received at least 15 touches. Crowell will need to be the focus if the Browns are going to have a chance, but the Steelers have allowed only two rushers (Crowell and Ezekiel Elliott) to top 60 yards against them since Week 9 of last year.

8. Kenny Britt and Corey Coleman will be the top targets in the Browns passing game against the Steelers. In their last 12 games, the Steelers have allowed six different 100-plus yard receivers and the opposing top target has averaged 17.8 FanDuel points per game against the Steelers in their last six games.

3 to Start

1. QB Sam Bradford vs. New Orleans: Bradford takes on a Saints pass defense that allowed 20-plus FanDuel points to six of the last seven quarterbacks it faced in 2017. The Saints were 31st in yards per attempt allowed last year, and Bradford led the league with a ridiculous 71.6 percent completion percentage last year. He is 20th in price and has Top 10 potential in Week 1.

2. RB Bilal Powell at Buffalo: In 2016, the Bills allowed 67 runs of 10-plus yards, which ranked as the most in the NFL, and Powell ripped off a 10-plus yard run on nearly 20 percent of his carries a year ago, which was the best rate in the NFL among backs with at least 100 carries. An opposing running back had 20-plus FanDuel points in four of the last five games against the Bills and had at least 10 or more points in each of the final six games. Powell finished the 2016 season with 130-plus total yards in three of his last four games and should pick up where he left off in Week 1.

3. WR Sammy Watkins vs. Indianapolis: The Colts will be without their top cornerback Vontae Davis, and Watkins should reap the rewards to start the season. Watkins has 1,162 yards and eight scores in his last 16 games and has a good chance to have a Hollywood beginning to his career in LA with Davis on the sidelines.