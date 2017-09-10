Zegura’s Fantasy Football Fact Sheet: Week 2

#CLEvsBAL
1. Joe Flacco’s 17 attempts in Week 1 were the fewest he has ever had in a full game in the NFL. That was due in large part to the blowout against the Bengals in Week 1, as Flacco averaged 42 pass attempts per game in 2016, second most in the NFL. Flacco threw for five touchdowns and 598 yards in his two games against the Browns last year, but this seems to be an entirely different defense with Gregg Williams at the helm.
2. Terrance West played only 27 snaps in Week 1 but touched the ball or was targeted on 20 of them. He ran 19 times for 80 yards and has been a start-able fantasy option (top-24 finish in eight of the last 10) whenever he takes more than half of the Ravens’ running back touches. That being said, West has never rushed for 70 yards, scored or produced 10 fantasy points against his former team.
3. Javorius Allen actually led the Ravens with 21 carries in Week 1, but most of those came after the game was out of hand. He is expected to replace the injured Danny Woodhead in the passing game and could see three to four catches in that role.
4. The Browns held the Steelers backs to just 43 yards rushing on 14 carries and limited Le’Veon Bell to just three catches for 15 yards.
5. The Browns did not allow a wide receiver touchdown in Week 1. While Antonio Brown posted 182 yards on 11 catches, no other Pittsburgh receiver even reached 15 yards against the Cleveland secondary.
6. The Ravens only threw 17 passes in Week 1, but Jeremy Maclin (21), Mike Wallace (20) and Breshaud Perriman were on the field for just about all of the 22 pass plays that were called.
7. Maclin led the Ravens with four targets in Week 1 and caught two of them for 56 yards and a touchdown. He has found the end zone in both career games against the Browns and has scored a touchdown or topped 100 yards in seven of his last nine starts against AFC North opponents.
3 to Start
1. QB Philip Rivers vs. MIA: Rivers managed to throw for three scores against the stingiest pass defense in the NFL (Denver) in Week 1 and gets a much easier task in Week 2. Last year, Rivers threw for 326 yards and three scores against the Dolphins and will look for a repeat in his LA debut. Miami has allowed multiple passing touchdowns in seven of their last eight games with 18 total passing scores allowed in that span.
2. RB Marshawn Lynch vs. NYJ: The NFL is a better place with “Beast Mode” back and your FanDuel lineup will be in a better place with “Beast Mode” in it this week against the hapless Jets. In Week 1, the Jets surrendered a combined 152 yards and a touchdown rushing on 34 carries to the Bills runners. All in all, they produced a tasty 31.3 FanDuel points to the running back position in the season opener and with the game expected to lean heavily in favor of the Raiders, Lynch should see 20 carries, 100 yards and find the end zone once or twice.
3. TE Delanie Walker at JAX: Walker owns the Jags and has finished as a top-10 fantasy tight end against them in four straight starts. In those four games, he is averaging six catches, 75 yards and .5 touchdowns, which translates to a stout 13.5 FanDuel points per game. A tight end, including Walker, has produced 10-plus FanDuel points against the Jags in four of their last five games.