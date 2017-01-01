Zegura’s Fantasy Football Fact Sheet: Week 3

#CLEvsIND

1. The Browns have allowed multiple passing touchdowns in each of the first two games, but the Colts’ Jacoby Brissett (starter) and Scott Tolzien have yet to throw a touchdown in 2017. The duo has combined for three interceptions.

2. The Browns have not allowed a rushing touchdown yet, nor has any back reached the 70-yard mark against them on the ground. Last week, however, the Ravens’ backs rushed for a combined 130 yards on 29 carries (4.5 YPC) and added 58 yards receiving and a touchdown for a total of 30.8 FanDuel points.

3. Frank Gore is the Colts lead back with 24 carries for 88 yards and the team’s lone touchdown. He is splitting carries with Marlon Mack and Robert Turbin, who have combined for 21 carries this year.

4. T.Y. Hilton is clearly missing Andrew Luck in 2017. Last year, Hilton led the NFL with 1,448 yards receiving as he capped off his fourth straight year with more than 1,000 receiving yards. This year, Hilton leads the Colts with 13 targets but has managed just seven catches for 106 yards and no touchdowns. Outside of Antonio Brown’s 180-plus yard explosion in Week 1, no other receiver has reached 40 yards against the Browns, and that includes Martavis Bryant, Jeremy Maclin and Mike Wallace. Entering Week 3, no other wide receiver has even topped 50 yards in a game for the Colts.

5. Tight end Jack Doyle notched eight catches for 79 yards in Brissett’s first start with the Colts. He enters Week 3 as the team’s leading receiver by producing 10 catches and 120 yards on his 11 targets.

6. No team has allowed more FanDuel points to tight ends through the first two weeks of the season than the Browns. In those two games, tight ends have caught 19 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Doyle looks like the best starting option for the Colts this week.

7. DeShone Kizer had a rough outing in Baltimore with four turnovers but should be able to get back on track against the Colts. The Colts pass defense enters Week 3 ranked 30th in the NFL, allowing 325 yards passing per game. They have allowed 9.8 yards per attempt, second-most in the league, and have already allowed 15 pass plays of 20-plus yards. The Browns have produced 11 pass plays of 20-plus yards, which is third in the NFL. So far, both Jared Goff and Carson Palmer have produced more than 300 yards passing with a touchdown against the Colts for a solid 17 FanDuel points per game.

8. Dating back to 2016, Isaiah Crowell has rushed for 65 or more yards in just two of his last 14 starts and has been held to fewer than 50 yards rushing on 10 occasions. The two big games both saw Crowell top the century mark, but far too often he has not produced at the level expected heading into any given Sunday. To be fair, Crowell has received more than 15 carries in just four of his last 14 starts and has received more than 10 carries in just seven starts. He has 27 carries in two games this year but only seven of them have come in the second half due to game flow issues, which should not be the case in Week 3. In his lone career meeting against the Colts, Crowell rushed 14 times for 54 yards and a touchdown.

9. After playing as a receiver in Week 1, Duke Johnson Jr. was back to the backfield in Week 2, where he carried the ball four times for 21 yards and caught three passes for another 59 yards.

10. The Colts have yet to allow a running back to post 50 yards on them, and running backs are averaging 67 yards rushing with one touchdown per game on just 2.5 yards per carry, which is the second-stingiest figure in the NFL. Backs have also produced just 34 yards receiving per game against the Colts thus far.

11. Rashard Higgins led the Browns with seven catches for 95 yards on 11 targets in Week 2 and should have topped the century mark with a touchdown were it not for a missed throw by Kizer. Higgins is likely to lead the Browns again this week against the Colts, who have allowed 173 yards and a touchdown to slot receivers in the first two games alone. Kenny Britt and Ricardo Louis are likely to get chances against a defense that could be without Vontae Davis and has already allowed an average of 34.9 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.

12. Seth DeValve was the Browns second leading receiver again in Week 2 and he now leads the team with 103 yards and 17.2 yards per catch through two weeks. DeValve has been targeted nine times, fourth-most on the team. Rookie David Njoku caught his first NFL touchdown in Week 2 and has converted his six targets into five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. The Colts have yet to allow a touchdown or 50 yards receiving to a tight end this year, although tight ends as a group are averaging 65 yards per contest against them on a healthy 21.6 yards per catch.

13. No team has produced more fantasy points for the opposing defense than the Indianapolis Colts. This is a great week to start the Browns.

3 to Start

1. QB Cam Newton vs. NO: No team has allowed more passing yards (793), passing touchdowns (six) or FanDuel Points (56.4) to quarterbacks. Newton is ailing right now, but there is no better cure for the quarterback blues than the New Orleans Saints.

2. RB C.J. Anderson vs. BUF: Did you know that Anderson leads all running backs with 49 touches through two games and has had 20-plus carries in each of the first two weeks? The matchup with the Bills is tough, but Anderson has produced 80-plus rushing yards in each of the first two weeks and should benefit from a banged up Marcel Dareus.

3. WR J.J. Nelson vs. DAL: Nelson is speed burner who has turned his 13 targets into 10 catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Nelson played a season-high 50 snaps last week and posted 120 yards and the score against the Colts. Dating back to last year, Nelson has scored in six of his last seven games. The Cowboys just gave up four passing touchdowns to Trevor Siemian last week, two of which went to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Nelson could be in line for a big day on the fast track in the desert.