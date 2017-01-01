Zegura’s Fantasy Football Fact Sheet: Week 3

#CLEvsIND
1. The Browns have allowed multiple passing touchdowns in each of the first two games, but the Colts’ Jacoby Brissett (starter) and Scott Tolzien have yet to throw a touchdown in 2017. The duo has combined for three interceptions.
2. The Browns have not allowed a rushing touchdown yet, nor has any back reached the 70-yard mark against them on the ground. Last week, however, the Ravens’ backs rushed for a combined 130 yards on 29 carries (4.5 YPC) and added 58 yards receiving and a touchdown for a total of 30.8 FanDuel points.
3. Frank Gore is the Colts lead back with 24 carries for 88 yards and the team’s lone touchdown. He is splitting carries with Marlon Mack and Robert Turbin, who have combined for 21 carries this year.
4. T.Y. Hilton is clearly missing Andrew Luck in 2017. Last year, Hilton led the NFL with 1,448 yards receiving as he capped off his fourth straight year with more than 1,000 receiving yards. This year, Hilton leads the Colts with 13 targets but has managed just seven catches for 106 yards and no touchdowns. Outside of Antonio Brown’s 180-plus yard explosion in Week 1, no other receiver has reached 40 yards against the Browns, and that includes Martavis Bryant, Jeremy Maclin and Mike Wallace. Entering Week 3, no other wide receiver has even topped 50 yards in a game for the Colts.
5. Tight end Jack Doyle notched eight catches for 79 yards in Brissett’s first start with the Colts. He enters Week 3 as the team’s leading receiver by producing 10 catches and 120 yards on his 11 targets.
6. No team has allowed more FanDuel points to tight ends through the first two weeks of the season than the Browns. In those two games, tight ends have caught 19 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Doyle looks like the best starting option for the Colts this week.
10. The Colts have yet to allow a running back to post 50 yards on them, and running backs are averaging 67 yards rushing with one touchdown per game on just 2.5 yards per carry, which is the second-stingiest figure in the NFL. Backs have also produced just 34 yards receiving per game against the Colts thus far.
13. No team has produced more fantasy points for the opposing defense than the Indianapolis Colts. This is a great week to start the Browns.
3 to Start
1. QB Cam Newton vs. NO: No team has allowed more passing yards (793), passing touchdowns (six) or FanDuel Points (56.4) to quarterbacks. Newton is ailing right now, but there is no better cure for the quarterback blues than the New Orleans Saints.
2. RB C.J. Anderson vs. BUF: Did you know that Anderson leads all running backs with 49 touches through two games and has had 20-plus carries in each of the first two weeks? The matchup with the Bills is tough, but Anderson has produced 80-plus rushing yards in each of the first two weeks and should benefit from a banged up Marcel Dareus.
3. WR J.J. Nelson vs. DAL: Nelson is speed burner who has turned his 13 targets into 10 catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Nelson played a season-high 50 snaps last week and posted 120 yards and the score against the Colts. Dating back to last year, Nelson has scored in six of his last seven games. The Cowboys just gave up four passing touchdowns to Trevor Siemian last week, two of which went to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Nelson could be in line for a big day on the fast track in the desert.