2019 free agency: Browns have room for deep threat in receiving corps

It's always a favorite of Browns fans who are forever in pursuit of that elusive golden calf: the No. 1 receiver.

Cleveland welcomed in a big-time target last offseason when it acquired Jarvis Landry via trade. Now, there's room to take it one step further with another addition at the position.

In taking a look at the Browns' depth chart, it's clear this team could use a field-stretching wideout, someone with elite speed. Last season, the Browns saw their flier taken on Breshad Perriman pay off, especially in the final weeks of the regular season. But with Perriman headed to free agency, there's no guarantee that partnership will continue.

So who else is out there and available? Let's dive into the possibilities at receiver as free agency creeps closer.

Who's back?

Jarvis Landry - 16 games (14 starts), 81 receptions, 976 yards, four touchdowns

Antonio Callaway - 16 games (11 starts), 43 receptions, 586 yards, five touchdowns

Damion Ratley - 13 games (three starts), 13 receptions, 144 yards

Derrick Willies - Five games (zero starts), three receptions, 61 yards

Ricardo Louis - Did not play in 2018 due to injury

Blake Jackson - Zero games played

Jaelen Strong - Did not play in 2018 (signed Feb. 20)

Unrestricted free agents

Breshad Perriman – 10 games (two starts), 16 receptions, 340 yards, two touchdowns

Restricted free agents

Rashard Higgins - 13 games (one start), 39 receptions, 572 yards, four touchdowns

Top WRs available (rankings from NFL.com's Top 101 free agents)

26. Golden Tate, Eagles

Tate was regarded as an excellent slot receiver in Detroit and was acquired mid-season to fill such a role in Philadelphia. That didn't happen. It'll be interesting to see how his lack of production with the Eagles affects his value.

35. Jamison Crowder, Redskins

Crowder has been productive with Washington when healthy in the last two seasons, and frankly, very important to the team's offensive fortunes. Seeing Crowder depart the nation's capital would be surprising, but after he played just nine games, it's possible another team could land a contributor at a cheaper price.

36. Tyrell Williams, Chargers

Williams shredded the Browns when the Chargers came to town last season and could very much fit the team's need for a deep threat.

38. John Brown, Ravens

Brown has been known for his speed and but saw his targets drop significantly after Baltimore made the transition to Lamar Jackson. He could find success elsewhere.

42. Devin Funchess, Panthers

The big-bodied receiver has vastly improved after a rough first two seasons, but it's not clear what type of money he'll fetch on the open market.

44. Adam Humphries, Buccaneers

Humphries has quietly been a key part of Tampa Bay's offense for the last few years and doesn't get nearly enough credit. He's a small receiver who pinballs off defenders at times but is very reliable. Whoever adds him will be happy they did so.

63. Cordarrelle Patterson, Patriots

Patterson is a speedster who's struggled to develop into a legitimate receiver but he still holds value as a player who is a major factor on special teams and, at the very least, a burner on offense. Patterson has history with new Browns special teams coach Mike Priefer, which at least brings some sense to the idea he could end up in Cleveland.

64. Randall Cobb, Packers

A veteran hindered by injuries in recent years, Cobb's market is unknown because he's somewhat of an unknown commodity at this point in his career.

70. Michael Crabtree, Ravens

Crabtree was another receiver who had a hot start with Baltimore but suffered when the team shifted to Jackson. His Ravens swan song came in the playoffs, when he caught two touchdown passes in an ill-fated comeback attempt.

77. Kelvin Benjamin, Chiefs

Benjamin spent 12 games with Buffalo in 2018 before he was abruptly cut, and that was after he'd been traded to the Bills the year prior and talked plenty about his former quarterback. He's spent more time in the news than in the end zone in recent seasons, so his value is truly unknown.

79. Cole Beasley, Cowboys

Beasley is another player similar to Humphries in that he finds spaces to make catches and is (or was at one time) an important part of his team's passing game. He could be a nice addition to a team looking for a sure-handed slot receiver.

84. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars

Moncrief played fairly well in his lone season in Jacksonville and holds some value at just 25 years old. Where he'll land is tough to predict, though.

95. Chris Conley, Chiefs