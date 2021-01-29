2020 Defined the Tenets of the Browns

1. About The Work

Everything shut down when Kevin Stefanski was just getting his footing as the Browns' new head coach.

Stefanski and all Browns employees were no longer permitted in the facility and would work remotely for an indefinite period starting March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stefanski rejoined his family in Minneapolis and many of the team's other coaches returned to their previous residences, but the work continued.

The Browns, of course, had plenty of it.

They had an (almost) entirely new coaching staff that needed to get to know their players. They had a new offense to install. They had a new defense to install. They had a first-round rookie making the transition from right tackle to left tackle. They had a large number of free agent signings who would play pivotal roles on both sides of the ball.

The list went on and on, and it all had to come together while everyone was apart.

Stefanski, though, made it clear from Day 1: There would be no excuses. Every other team in the NFL was facing the same circumstances. The teams that handled them the best would fare the best in the fall.

"They attacked this thing. That was great to see," Stefanski said. "It was pretty cool from a message standpoint of whatever it takes, these guys are willing to do to put the work in."

"Whatever it takes" carried into training camp and the season. The Browns would be "about the work," no matter how or when it got done.