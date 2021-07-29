2021 Browns Training Camp: How to watch, stream and listen

Browns Live

"Browns Live: Training Camp" presented by CrossCountry Mortgage, the fan-focused, live-streaming broadcast that brings Browns fans all across the world onto the fields in Berea, is back for 2021.

The first of six episodes — which will feature in-depth analysis, interviews with players, coaches and alumni, live shots from the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and more — will air Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Browns Senior Media Broadcaster Nathan Zegura will be joined by 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carman for the hour long shows, which will incorporate fan questions and comments throughout the broadcast. Fans can interact with the show via social media using the hashtag #BrownsLive.

Of note, the final two episodes will stream live as the Browns and Giants go through closed joint practices at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

"Browns Live" is available on the Browns' website, Mobile App and Browns' official YouTube channel. Full replays of the shows will also be available on these platforms.

Browns Live: Training Camp presented by CrossCountry Mortgage schedule (All episodes begin at 3:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 31

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Sunday, Aug. 8

Thursday, Aug. 12

Thursday, Aug. 19 (Joint practice with Giants)

Friday, Aug. 20 (Joint practice with Giants)

Building the Browns

Presented by CrossCountry Mortgage

Go behind the scenes where only the Browns can take you as the team prepares for the 2021 season. The eighth season of the Emmy Award-winning docu-series returns Sunday for its first of four episodes leading into the season. All episodes will air on Cleveland's News 5 and the Browns' YouTube Channel.

Building the Browns schedule (All episodes begin at 11:30 a.m. unless noted otherwise)

Sunday, Aug. 1

Sunday, Aug. 15

Sunday, Aug. 29

Sunday, Sept. 12 (10:30 a.m.)

Radio/Podcasts

Cleveland Browns Daily

Cleveland Browns Daily is hosted by Browns senior media broadcaster Nathan Zegura and Emmy award-winner Beau Bishop. It offers comprehensive coverage and analysis of the team both on and off the field, broadcast directly from the Browns' facilities.

The show airs Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET, and can be heard locally on ESPN 850 and all of the time on the Browns' Mobile App. Full replays of the show also can be found on the Browns' YouTube channel and can be downloaded directly to your phone by subscribing to "Cleveland Browns Daily & More" wherever you get your podcasts.

Cleveland Browns Preview Show

The weekly show will air on most Wednesdays throughout the season from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. all across the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network. Check out the show by listening live or subscribing to "Cleveland Browns Daily & More" wherever you get your podcasts.

The Kevin Stefanski Show

Presented by Howard Hanna

The weekly show, which features an exclusive interview with the Browns head coach, will air on most Thursdays throughout the season from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. all across the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network. Check out the show by listening live or subscribing to "Cleveland Browns Daily & More" wherever you get your podcasts.

Best Podcast Available

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble and Radio Producer Jason Gibbs break down the latest news and insights from training camp and deliver exclusive interviews with players, coaches, national media and more in their post-practice podcast. New episodes will drop multiple times per week. Check out the show by watching it on the Browns YouTube Channel or subscribing to "Best Podcast Available" wherever you get your podcasts.

Social Media

