2022 Browns training camp information

2022 Cleveland Browns Training Camp, featuring 11 free open practices for fans, opens Saturday at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea. All of the sessions available to fans are designed to create a family-friendly atmosphere with exciting activations for everyone to enjoy while watching the team prepare for the upcoming season.

The Browns training camp layout this year enhances the team's long-standing commitment to offering Browns season ticket members and fans an immersive, engaging experience at all open practices. In addition to enhancing interactive activations onsite, the team has implemented unique hospitality spaces – including viewing areas specifically dedicated to season ticket members – following the acquisition of properties adjacent to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in recent years.

On the west side of the facility, a second grandstand has been added to accommodate more Browns fans, as well as provide improved sightlines for all practices – particularly those hosted on the fields opposite of the main grandstand, which returns in 2022.

Additionally, a select number of season ticket members each day will be invited to observe practice from a VIP tent and two of the team's four new Premium Tailgates on the west side of the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. The mobile units – four of which are available to rent on Dawg Pound Drive prior to Browns home games with exceptional food and beverage options – include a climate-controlled lower level with large windows and furnishings, as well as an elevated position with seating options.

Complementing fan-favorite engagements from past years – the Puppy Pound, presented by Sugardale; the 40-yard dash, presented by CrossCountry Mortgage; Browns Pro Shop with training-camp exclusive items; Aramark food and beverage snack shacks; and more – the Browns have added several elements unique to 2022 training camp. Among the new activities is the "Dawg Pound Dance Cam," where fans of all ages can try to match Browns players and fans best dance moves and immediately share the content on social media.

Local youth and high school football teams are also invited to contact the Browns Community Relations department (YouthFootball@ClevelandBrowns.com, 440-891-5000) for information on exclusive ticket and engagement opportunities during training camp, including the return of the "Bring the Dawgs Out." Launched in 2019, the program invites youth and high school football programs onto the field to greet Browns players and coaches as they head out to practice.

Courtesy of the Browns and their partners, the first fans to enter the gates of each training session will receive a special promotional item as quantities remain available.

More information on Browns' community and corporate activations during training are detailed below.

Fans can download the Browns Mobile App for up-to-date information and compelling stories throughout the year. The Browns Mobile App will offer fans important updates prior to each training camp session, including weather and activation elements specific to that date, as well as access to 50/50 Raffle tickets, benefitting the _Stay in the Game! _Network. Fans are encouraged to download the app, create a profile and enable notifications to receive all pertinent training camp details as soon as they are available.

During 2022 Browns training camp, the team will be implementing the NFL Clear Bag policy, matching its protocols for all games at FirstEnergy Stadium. Visit NFL.com/allclear for specifications on permitted/prohibited bags.

Fans will enter training camp practices from the Beech Street entrance located on the south side of the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Information on parking will be shared with fans when receiving tickets to their respective sessions.

Due to space constraints, fans will be unable to remain onsite in the event inclement weather causes the team's practice to move indoors. Through the Browns Mobile App and social media platforms, the team will notify ticketholders as soon as possible if a session will be hosted inside the fieldhouse.

Fan engagement at 2022 Browns Training Camp:

Cleveland Browns player autographs

Post-practice autographs will return in 2022. This year, Browns staff members will select an identified number of youth attendees each day to enter a signing area on the east side of the facility after each practice, where they will interact with multiple Browns players.

Additionally, all Browns fans attending practices can visit the Alumni Autograph Stage, presented by Keep It Fun Ohio, to collect an autograph of one of their favorite past players.

Daily fan activities onsite

Training camp once again features many popular fan engagement elements, including inflatable games; vertical jump testing, presented by BrownsFit; 40-yard dash; the Browns Give Back First and Ten tent; the _Stay in the Game! _Network location; oversized bobbleheads of Browns legends; and photo opportunities with "BROWNS" letters to complement other family-friendly and football-focused activities. Among the new activities is the "Dawg Pound Dance Cam," where fans of all ages can try to match Browns players and fans best dance moves and immediately share the content on social media.

CrossCountry Mortgage

After entering the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, fans can head to the west side of the facility and test their "speed to close" at the 40-yard dash.

Browns Live: Training Camp

"Browns Live: Training Camp" returns in 2022 to ensure Browns fans across the globe have special opportunities to enjoy training camp this season, including during joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 18-19. This year, the show airs shortly after the conclusion of each session and will be hosted by Browns senior media broadcaster Nathan Zegura and veteran NFL correspondent Aditi Kinkhabwala, who will also serve as News 5's sideline reporter for Browns preseason games.

Airing on the Browns' website, Mobile App and YouTube Channel, the program gives all fans an exclusive look into the team's training camp sessions at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. The unique digital experience allows fans to be a part of the preparations for the 2022 season, even if they are unable to attend in person.

The hour-long show will be produced on the following days:

Saturday, July 30

Monday, Aug. 1

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Saturday, Aug. 6

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Thursday, Aug. 18

Friday, Aug. 19

*All dates and times are subject to change, including in the event of inclement weather

Browns Puppy Pound, presented by Sugardale

Now a training camp staple, the Dawg Pound will have the opportunity to meet local animals in need of homes at the Browns Puppy Pound, presented by Sugardale. Since the program's launch, more than 625 puppies from the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) were adopted by Browns fans at training camp practices. The Northeast Ohio SPCA is a non-profit no-kill pet shelter located in Parma. For more information on the Northeast Ohio SPCA (9555 Brookpark Road, Parma, OH 44129), visit the organization's website.

Annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive (July 30)

On Saturday, July 30, the Browns will support the Northeast Ohio community by hosting the Annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive at 12 sites across Northern Ohio, including FirstEnergy Stadium, to benefit the American Red Cross. The event provides fans an opportunity to participate in the First and Ten volunteering movement. All presenting blood donors at each blood drive will receive a commemorative Browns T-shirt (while supplies last) and will also have the chance to win Browns memorabilia. The Annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive continues to be among the largest blood drives to aid Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign was established in 2014 to inspire fans to volunteer in and help their communities throughout the world by giving back for at least 10 hours each year. By giving blood, fans are contributing to the First and Ten movement by helping others in need. To schedule an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the code "Browns" or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). For more information, visit here.

_Stay in the Game! _Network Station and 50/50 Raffle

Throughout training camp, the Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day!Network will have staff onsite to share information with fans about the importance of regular school attendance. Fans will also have the opportunity to enter a raffle for an autographed football by following and tagging [@SITGNetwork](https://twitter.com/SITGNetwork "https://twitter.com/SITG_Network")).

During all Browns home games, the team holds a 50/50 raffle to benefit the Stay in the Game! Network. This will extend to training camp as fans can purchase 50/50 raffle tickets onsite or offsite via mobile for a lottery that will encompass all of 2022 training camp.

August 2022 marks three years since the launch of the _Stay in the Game! _Network. Through the program, the Cleveland Browns are dedicated to improving the quality of education for students in Ohio by making investments that keep kids in school every day so they can succeed. The statewide initiative is designed to promote the importance of school attendance and help put an end to chronic absenteeism. The team engages local school districts and promotes quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive. To learn more visit, visit StayintheGame.org.

Browns Give Back First and Ten activations

Throughout training camp, Browns Give Back will emphasize its commitment to volunteerism through its signature First and Ten movement. At the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus during training camp, as well as online throughout the year, Browns fans can pledge to commit to at least 10 hours of volunteering to help their community. Browns First and Ten community partners will also be present at camp to share opportunities for how fans can give back to their local neighborhoods. The Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign was established in 2014 to inspire fans to volunteer to help their communities by giving back for at least 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. Browns fans have pledged more than 2.75 million hours of volunteering to help their communities, including coaches, players and staff. Fans can also engage with @Browns and @BrownsGiveBack to share their stories of how they contributeto their communities through volunteerism.

Training camp promotional giveaway schedule