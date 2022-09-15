2022 Cleveland Browns Gameday Information

Browns fans' pregame best practices to help ensure efficient entry to FirstEnergy Stadium:

KEY POINTS

Enroll in the free Browns Express Access program, presented by Root Insurance, to enter FirstEnergy Stadium through touchless, facial-authentication technology, powered by Wicket If not using Browns Express Access, download the Browns Mobile App, register an account, enable push notifications and make sure it is updated prior to gameday. Add tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay and/or transfer to friends, family members and guests before gameday Get downtown prior to 11 a.m. and be aware of all road closures and access routes to FirstEnergy Stadium (see Traffic graphic attached) Head to FirstEnergy Stadium early to ensure efficient entry and access to seats by kickoff If not using Browns Express Access, have tickets visible on mobile devices when approaching FirstEnergy Stadium gates and use Apple Wallet or Google Pay for the most seamless experience

FULL DETAILS

Enroll in the free Browns Express Access program, presented by Root Insurance, to enter FirstEnergy Stadium through touchless, facial-authentication technology, powered by Wicket Browns fans can voluntarily opt-in to the free Browns Express Access, presented by Root Insurance, at FirstEnergy Stadium through the Browns Mobile App or by visiting the team's website. The footprint for Browns Express Access has also expanded at the University Hospitals Gate (southeast) and Meijer Gate (southwest) to successfully accommodate more fans. At both south gates, the team has also implemented Evolv's AI security screening. Through this advanced technology, fans do not have to dispense any items from their pockets when entering the gates. Coupling Browns Express Access and Evolv technology, Browns fans entering the south gates can expect limited to no wait time. Fans are strongly encouraged to enroll in Browns Express Access no later than the day prior to the game. When enrolling in Browns Express Access, fans will be directed to a secure website, where they can quickly upload a photo affiliated with their account and a valid ticket to the game. Fans should register for the program prior to gameday; however, representatives will be onsite to assist with the process at the south gates to begin the season. Following successful registration, fans will receive a confirmation email that will allow an individual and their group to quickly and seamlessly enter the stadium through the marked Browns Express Access lanes at each gate, all without presenting a mobile ticket. Media may repurpose footage of Browns Express Access, courtesy of the Cleveland Browns. If not using Browns Express Access, download the Browns Mobile App, register an account, enable push notifications and make sure it is updated prior to gameday. Add tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay and/or transfer to friends, family members and guests before gameday All ticketholders must download the Browns Mobile App to use secure mobile ticketing in order to enter FirstEnergy Stadium. However, through Browns Express Access and its facial-ticket authentication (see above), fans only need to enter the dedicated gates and approach a designated tablet to most quickly and efficiently access the stadium. Both processes are in place to expedite ingress and further ensure tickets are authentic. No hard-copy or printed PDF tickets are available, and as a reminder, screenshots are not accepted at stadium gates.

To maximize performance, fans should register their accounts and confirm they have the most updated version of the Browns Mobile App the day before the game.

Fans not using Browns Express Access, which is strongly encouraged (see above), should add tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay on their mobile devices for the most expedited entry into the stadium.

Within the Browns Mobile App, fans can securely transfer tickets to guests using a phone number or email address and are encouraged to do so prior to gameday.

Tickets can be sent to other parties but may NOT be transferred via screenshots as each mobile ticket is designed with a dynamic barcode to help ensure its validity.

Fans may visit https://www.clevelandbrowns.com/tickets/mobile-ticketing for full details on secure digital ticketing, including detailed instructional videos about accessing and transferring tickets.

Fans are also encouraged to enable push notifications and visit the Browns Mobile App to access timely gameday updates, information and engaging content about the team throughout the year, as well as stadium details and interactive maps.

Get downtown prior to 11 a.m. and be aware of all road closures and access routes to FirstEnergy Stadium (see Traffic graphic attached)

Browns fans should arrive in Downtown Cleveland prior to 11 a.m. for 1 p.m. kickoffs, particularly due to gameday road closures (see Traffic graphic attached).

Fans should also proceed to FirstEnergy Stadium early in order to ensure they are able to enter the game and be in their seats prior to kickoff.

· Vehicles commuting into downtown are recommended to use alternate traffic routes and minimize usage of the Shoreway's E 9th Street, Lakeside Avenue/W 6th Street and W 3rd Street.

· Continuing in 2022, road closures of East 9th and West 3rd Streets will be implemented between Lakeside Avenue and FirstEnergy Stadium, including Shoreway/State Route 2 exits around the stadium. Rolling road closures will begin approximately two hours prior to kickoff and end after postgame egress.

· Recommended entry points to Downtown Cleveland are W 25th Street off Eastbound Route 2 when approaching from the west side of Cleveland and Superior Avenue off 90 W when coming from the east side. Additionally, this recommendation to use W 25th Street off Eastbound Route 2 is notable as W 6th Street will be closed as part of the rolling pregame road closures.

· During the road closures that begin 120 minutes prior to kickoff (see above), all Browns parking pass holders and guests with disability drop-offs will only be able to reach FirstEnergy Stadium by use of North Marginal Road fromEast 55th Street (Exit 175 on I-90).

· Through the Browns Mobile App, fans can access WAZE to determine the best routes to Downtown Cleveland and desired parking lots (see parking below).

Fans following @Browns and listening to the team's pregame radio broadcast on ESPN 850 and 98.5 WNCX will receive important updates on traffic patterns.

Please note that RTA service on the Waterfront Line remains suspended due to safety concerns related to the Waterfront Line Bridge. RTA will not be able to provide alternate service due to normal gameday congestion and street closures. Fans riding the Red, Green or Blue Lines to Tower City are directed to walk north on West 3rd Street to FirstEnergy Stadium.

Head to FirstEnergy Stadium early to ensure efficient entry and access to seats by kickoff

Browns fans, the best in the NFL, play a key role in the team's home field advantage at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Particularly given essentially all 2022 Browns home games are sold out, fans are strongly encouraged to enter FirstEnergy Stadium early to ensure they are in their seats by kickoff.

The team is debuting a first-in-class introductory hype video, as well as an updated player introduction format, that fans will want to see throughout the season. Both begin approximately 10 minutes before kickoff.

Fans tailgating in several popular lots in Downtown Cleveland may expect an approximately 30-minute walk before reaching the stadium's gates for entry.

If not using Browns Express Access, have tickets visible on mobile devices when approaching FirstEnergy Stadium gates and use Apple Wallet or Google Pay for the most seamless experience

To ensure the most efficient entry, it is strongly recommended that ticketholders register for Browns Express Access.

If not electing to enroll in Browns Express Access, fans should have their tickets visible through Apple Wallet or Google Pay prior to approaching the stadium gates. Per security parameters, the phone must also be protected with a passcode, touchID or FaceID to use Apple Wallet or Google Pay ticketing. Individuals may also directly use the Browns Mobile App, but using the Apple Wallet or Google Pay function will eliminate the need to access WiFi.

Prior to entering the check-in line, fans should confirm that their secure digital tickets are open on their mobile screens to help expedite their entry.

To provide additional technical support or respond to questions, Browns staff members will be deployed immediately inside FirstEnergy Stadium's gates and outside of the stadium's main perimeter to assist fans.

For more information on mobile ticketing, visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/mobiletickets, which includes a complete instructional video walkthrough for secure mobile ticketing.

If fans experience any difficulty on gameday accessing tickets through the Browns Mobile App, they can seek assistance at the Browns ticket office, located on the south side of FirstEnergy Stadium next to the Browns Pro Shop.

For more gameday details, visit www.ClevelandBrowns.com and www.FirstEnergyStadium.com, in addition to the Browns Mobile App.

FAN-ENGAGEMENT ELEMENTS AT ALL 2022 BROWNS HOME GAMES:

Aramark Food and Beverage: The Browns, in partnership with Aramark, are focused on elevating the concessions and hospitality offerings at FirstEnergy Stadium each year as it is a key element to fans' gameday experience.

This season, the Browns and Aramark are advancing the experience through a commitment to 1) enhancing technology to increase functionality and purchase times while improving flow within the concourses; 2) offering new, unique selections that our fans desire, based on their feedback; and 3) refreshing spaces to provide modern conveniences and comfort.

FirstEnergy Stadium has incorporated modern technology to expedite the process for fans at various locations. The team has installed Tapin2 self-checkout technology at several Pilot Fast Favorites locations on the main concourse near Sections 107, 109, 129 and 138, as well as locations in the Moen Lake Club.

Introduced in 2021, Cleveland Cold Ones returns this season at 14 locations. Fans are able to use the new Cleveland Cold Ones mobile ordering at home games to avoid lines and grab a beer or water through the Browns Mobile App under the Tickets section and placing an order for easy access and pick up.

Additionally, "Walk Thru Bru" locations, supported by Mashgin technology, are in place by Sections 118, 125, 348, 504, 513, 528 and 538. They integrate a touchless system where fans are able to select items and place them on a scanner and the intelligence identifies their selections for quick, efficient checkout. The main expanded Walk Thru Bru site, complemented by new graphics, is in the Dawg Pound, along with new portable food-service stations.

As is done each season, the Browns and Aramark have also worked to create new concessions offerings and spaces while upgrading areas with new bars, portables and concessions offerings, including the new Twisted Tea Bar on the South 500 level. The Bud Light Balcony Bar, positioned at Section 317, also was updated with a new look and feel for 2022.

Cutwater Spirits, an award-winning spirits and canned cocktail company, will be featured on the main concourse for the first time at Section 129-130 (northeast corner).

All Clear: The NFL's clear bag policy will again be in effect throughout the 2022 season.

It is recommended that fans do not bring bags to games, but each fan is permitted one clear plastic bag that does not exceed 12"x6"x12" OR a small clutch bag approximately the size of a hand. Backpacks of any kind and purses or other bags that do not meet these qualifications are strictly prohibited.

In the event fans are unable to return to their vehicles, they may take bags that do not adhere to the NFL All Clear bag qualifications to one Downtown Cleveland Alliance's two bag checks, which are located on the southwest side of the stadium and the northeast side of the stadium. Fans may check their bags from pregame through 60 minutes after kickoff with a $10 contribution (credit card only; no cash accepted) to the DCA, which manages the area. Unclaimed bags will be returned to the FirstEnergy Stadium lost and found.

For more information on the NFL's policy, visit www.NFL.com/allclear.

Browns Mobile App: In addition to accessing mobile tickets, the Browns Mobile App offers fans unique digital content; stadium information such as interactive maps and more; and up-to-date information on the team on gameday and throughout the year. For up-to-date information and to access interactive stadium maps, all Browns fans should download the app, register their account and enable push notifications.

Once again this season, Browns fans inside FirstEnergy Stadium will also have the opportunity to buy tickets to the Cleveland Browns Foundation 50/50 Raffle directly through the Browns Mobile App, with all charitable proceeds benefitting the Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day! Network, Shoes and Clothes for Kids (SC4K) and the Cleveland State University Foundation.

Browns Give Back 50/50 Raffle: The Cleveland Browns 50/50 Raffle returns for all Browns home games in 2022. By purchasing a ticket, Browns fans can support Ohio youth and the team's efforts to improve education in Ohio, as well as have the chance to take home half of the contributions. Through the Browns 50/50 Raffle, all net charitable proceeds will be donated to the Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day! Network, Shoes and Clothes for Kids (SC4K) and the Cleveland State University Foundation. Learn more about _Stay in the Game's _commitment to advancing education and addressing chronic absenteeism with its 17 partner districts in Ohio by visiting StayinTheGame.org.

Raffle tickets can be purchased on gamedays from kiosk locations, uniformed sellers, the Browns Mobile App and Browns5050.com. Mobile raffle tickets may also be purchased by individuals who are in the region but not at the game through the Browns Mobile App or at Browns5050.com.

Inspired by exciting progress made locally, the Cleveland Browns Foundation, in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Education and Proving Ground at Harvard University, launched the Stay In The Game!Keep Learning, Every Day! Network in 2019. School attendance is one of the most significant factors contributing to student success. Stay in the Game! seeks to support attendance efforts through engaging activities like Attendance Awareness Month and useful resources on the Stay in the Game webpage. Together, everyone is working hard to make sure students can keep learning every day!

FirstEnergy Stadium Pro Shop: Browns fans can help support their community when buying their favorite team gear at the FirstEnergy Stadium Pro Shop. The team donates proceeds from sales within the stadium's Pro Shop to benefit Browns Give Back's commitment to education and youth football. The Browns are the only NFL team to donate Pro Shop net proceeds to community initiatives.

Dawg Pound Drive: Dawg Pound Drive on Alfred Lerner Way – a 900-foot engagement space near FirstEnergy Stadium's south gates – is back for the regular season. It offers an entertaining pregame area that is open three hours prior to kickoff. Dawg Pound Drive, which is free and available to all fans, features photo opportunities with SJ, Brownie and Chomps; food trucks; yard games; unique corporate partnership activations; and more each week.

CrossCountry Mortgage will be among the corporate partners activating on Dawg Pound Drive with the Browns 40-yard dash and a new Dance Cam, which gives fans the opportunity to dance with Browns players and mascots to share on social media channels. Additionally, the CrossCountry Mortgage Dedicated Dawgs Sweepstakes returns in 2022, featuring special prizes including CrossCountry Mortgage Landing tickets, a trip to see the Browns play at the Miami Dolphins in November and a grand prize of $25,000 to create a customized Browns Fan Cave.

Twisted Tea Tailgate: New in 2022, the Browns have launched the "Twisted Tea Tailgate." Complementing Dawg Pound Drive, the Twisted Tea Tailgate is located inside the FirstEnergy Stadium footprint on the west terrace. Fans with tickets may enter the space as early as 9 a.m. to enjoy various activations, as well as grab a drink from the Bud Light Build-A-Bar.

Additionally, the Premium Tailgates introduced this year are positioned within the Twisted Tea Tailgate, adding to the pregame atmosphere in the area. While the bulk of the Premium Tailgates have been reserved, availability for the four high-end double-decker trailers is still open for select games. To learn more, email tickets@clevelandbrowns.com.

Dawg Pound Captain: During each home game, the Browns select a notable person to serve as the Dawg Pound Captain, who further pumps up the crowd for the exciting game action. The team has made significant changes to the Dawg Pound Captain moment, which will debut for the first time pregame this Sunday.

Hats Off to Our Heroes Honor Row: Through the Hats off to Our Heroes Honor Row, the Browns recognize and salute the accomplishments and services of those who support the country and communities, including military members, police, firefighters, first responders and other local heroes at each Browns home game in FirstEnergy Stadium through Browns Give Back. The in-stadium moment is shared on the team's video boards during the first quarter so fans also have the opportunity to thank these individuals for their service.

Browns SkyCam: In 2021, the Browns installed at FirstEnergy Stadium its own SkyCam, an intricate cable-suspended camera operating system that will provide fans in the stadium and those watching from home incredible views of what is happening on the field. Browns and NFL fans have grown accustomed to seeing these impressive visuals during primetime games over the past few seasons, and it is now available for all Browns home games.

University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network: For their first time together, longtime voice of the Browns Jim Donovan and Nathan Zegura will anchor each gameday radio broadcast throughout the season with Jerod Cherry contributing from the home sideline. The games will continue to air through a special triplecast on Audacy's 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM) and partner station 98.5 WNCX (WNCX-FM) and Good Karma Brands' 850 ESPN Cleveland, as well as across the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network. Pregame coverage begins four hours prior to kickoff. Stay tuned after the game for a postgame analysis and exclusive sound from Browns players and coaches.