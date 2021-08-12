A Browns interception means a free small curly or crinkle fries!

Everyone loves a good Browns interception, just like everyone loves curly fries and delicious crinkle fries, which is why Arby's is here to help you celebrate. Any time the Browns get an interception during any home or away game this season, you can pick up a free small curly fry or crinkle fry the next day at your nearest participating Arby's restaurant. All you need to do is mention the interception!
This offer is only available at participating Northeast Ohio locations. One small curly or crinkle fry per person valid the next day after any interception made by a Cleveland Browns player during the 2021-2022 season. Limit one per guest. May not be combined with any other offers. No purchase necessary.
|Arby's Location
|City
|1636 W Market St.
|Akron
|1000 E Waterloo Rd.
|Akron
|2073 E Market St.
|Akron
|292 E Exchange St.
|Akron
|130 W State St.
|Alliance
|1951 Cooper Foster Pk. Rd.
|Amherst
|1015 Claremont Ave.
|Ashland
|1057 W. Prospect Rd.
|Ashtabula
|1331 Center Rd.
|Avon
|5445 Northfield Rd.
|Bedford Hts.
|480 W. Bagley Rd.
|Berea
|14500 Snow Rd.
|Brook Park
|3521 Center Rd.
|Brunswick
|8417 Harley Dr.
|Burbank
|3302 Cleveland Ave. NW
|Canton
|4620 Tuscarawas St. W
|Canton
|4850 Everhard Rd. NW
|Canton
|2543 Cleveland Ave. SW
|Canton
|3030 Atlantic Blvd. NE
|Canton
|1125 Market Ave. N
|Canton
|417 Water St.
|Chardon
|1421 W 117th St.
|Cleveland
|5160 Ridge Rd.
|Cleveland
|2203 Chester Ave.
|Cleveland
|1145 Main St.
|Cuyahoga Falls
|2685 State Rd.
|Cuyahoga Falls
|26000 Euclid Ave.
|Euclid
|12763 Rockside Rd.
|Garfield Hts.
|609 Rye Beach Rd.
|Huron
|165 Tallmadge Rd.
|Kent
|1821 Main St.
|Kent
|683 E Aurora Rd.
|Macedonia
|6616 North Ridge Rd.
|Madison
|1155 Park Ave. W
|Mansfield
|2325 Interstate Circle
|Mansfield
|515 Lincoln Way E
|Massillon
|5993 Mayfield Rd.
|Mayfield Hts.
|1022 N Court St.
|Medina
|5081 Eastpoint Dr.
|Medina
|7690 Mentor Ave.
|Mentor
|7715 Reynolds Rd.
|Mentor
|7719 Lakeshore Blvd.
|Mentor
|7095 Engle Rd.
|Middleburg Hts.
|15893 W. High St.
|Middlefield
|1444 4th St. NW
|New Philadelphia
|1297 W. High Ave.
|New Philadelphia
|1630 N. Main St.
|North Canton
|4821 Portage St. NW
|North Canton
|26368 Lorain Rd.
|North Olmsted
|34011 Center Ridge Rd.
|North Ridgeville
|6395 Royalton Rd.
|North Royalton
|3193 Greenwich Rd.
|Norton
|347 Milan Ave.
|Norwalk
|689 N. Lexington Springmill Rd.
|Ontario
|3 W. Erie St.
|Painesville
|2219 Mentor Ave.
|Painesville Township
|1441 Snow Rd.
|Parma
|7647 Day Dr.
|Parma
|6677 Pearl Rd.
|Parma Hts.
|417 Main St.
|Ravenna
|4231 Lynn Rd.
|Ravenna
|21412 Center Ridge Rd.
|Rocky River
|3908 Milan Rd.
|Sandusky
|6080 Speedway Dr.
|Seville
|5235 Detroit Rd.
|Sheffield
|234 Mansfield Ave.
|Shelby
|6375 Som Center Rd.
|Solon
|2115 Warrensville Center Rd.
|South Euclid
|1540 Norton Rd.
|Stow
|9530 OH-14
|Streetsboro
|15112 Pearl Rd.
|Strongsville
|30 East Ave.
|Tallmadge
|2670 Creekside Dr.
|Twinsburg
|101 W. McCaulley Dr.
|Uhrichsville
|1687 Sandy Knoll Dr.
|Uniontown
|964 High St.
|Wadsworth
|106 E. Walton St.
|Willard
|34635 Euclid Ave.
|Willoughby
|31219 Vine St.
|Willowick
|3000 Cleveland Ave.
|Wooster
|428 Beall Ave.
|Wooster