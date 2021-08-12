A Browns interception means a free small curly or crinkle fries!

Aug 12, 2021 at 02:44 PM
Everyone loves a good Browns interception, just like everyone loves curly fries and delicious crinkle fries, which is why Arby's is here to help you celebrate. Any time the Browns get an interception during any home or away game this season, you can pick up a free small curly fry or crinkle fry the next day at your nearest participating Arby's restaurant. All you need to do is mention the interception!

This offer is only available at participating Northeast Ohio locations. One small curly or crinkle fry per person valid the next day after any interception made by a Cleveland Browns player during the 2021-2022 season. Limit one per guest. May not be combined with any other offers. No purchase necessary.

Table inside Article
Arby's Location City
1636 W Market St. Akron
1000 E Waterloo Rd. Akron
2073 E Market St. Akron
292 E Exchange St. Akron
130 W State St. Alliance
1951 Cooper Foster Pk. Rd. Amherst
1015 Claremont Ave. Ashland
1057 W. Prospect Rd. Ashtabula
1331 Center Rd. Avon
5445 Northfield Rd. Bedford Hts.
480 W. Bagley Rd. Berea
14500 Snow Rd. Brook Park
3521 Center Rd. Brunswick
8417 Harley Dr. Burbank
3302 Cleveland Ave. NW Canton
4620 Tuscarawas St. W Canton
4850 Everhard Rd. NW Canton
2543 Cleveland Ave. SW Canton
3030 Atlantic Blvd. NE Canton
1125 Market Ave. N Canton
417 Water St. Chardon
1421 W 117th St. Cleveland
5160 Ridge Rd. Cleveland
2203 Chester Ave. Cleveland
1145 Main St. Cuyahoga Falls
2685 State Rd. Cuyahoga Falls
26000 Euclid Ave. Euclid
12763 Rockside Rd. Garfield Hts.
609 Rye Beach Rd. Huron
165 Tallmadge Rd. Kent
1821 Main St. Kent
683 E Aurora Rd. Macedonia
6616 North Ridge Rd. Madison
1155 Park Ave. W Mansfield
2325 Interstate Circle Mansfield
515 Lincoln Way E Massillon
5993 Mayfield Rd. Mayfield Hts.
1022 N Court St. Medina
5081 Eastpoint Dr. Medina
7690 Mentor Ave. Mentor
7715 Reynolds Rd. Mentor
7719 Lakeshore Blvd. Mentor
7095 Engle Rd. Middleburg Hts.
15893 W. High St. Middlefield
1444 4th St. NW New Philadelphia
1297 W. High Ave. New Philadelphia
1630 N. Main St. North Canton
4821 Portage St. NW North Canton
26368 Lorain Rd. North Olmsted
34011 Center Ridge Rd. North Ridgeville
6395 Royalton Rd. North Royalton
3193 Greenwich Rd. Norton
347 Milan Ave. Norwalk
689 N. Lexington Springmill Rd. Ontario
3 W. Erie St. Painesville
2219 Mentor Ave. Painesville Township
1441 Snow Rd. Parma
7647 Day Dr. Parma
6677 Pearl Rd. Parma Hts.
417 Main St. Ravenna
4231 Lynn Rd. Ravenna
21412 Center Ridge Rd. Rocky River
3908 Milan Rd. Sandusky
6080 Speedway Dr. Seville
5235 Detroit Rd. Sheffield
234 Mansfield Ave. Shelby
6375 Som Center Rd. Solon
2115 Warrensville Center Rd. South Euclid
1540 Norton Rd. Stow
9530 OH-14 Streetsboro
15112 Pearl Rd. Strongsville
30 East Ave. Tallmadge
2670 Creekside Dr. Twinsburg
101 W. McCaulley Dr. Uhrichsville
1687 Sandy Knoll Dr. Uniontown
964 High St. Wadsworth
106 E. Walton St. Willard
34635 Euclid Ave. Willoughby
31219 Vine St. Willowick
3000 Cleveland Ave. Wooster
428 Beall Ave. Wooster

