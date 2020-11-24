A special Tuesday edition of "Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more premieres TONIGHT at 8 p.m.

Watch Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more break down the Browns' big win over the Eagles and explain how they can get their third win in a row Sunday against the Jaguars in a special Tuesday edition of "Browns Live" powered by FirstEnergy.

The weekly, live-streaming broadcast will premiere tonight at 8 p.m. on the Browns' social platforms.

"Browns Live" is available on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel and Facebook pages. It also airs every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, the Browns' flagship TV partner.

In this week's episode, Stefanski and the crew answer fan questions while analyzing the 22-17 win over the Eagles and breaking down the challenges presented by Jacksonville. LB Sione Takitaki, who collected his first-ever pick-six in Sunday's win, goes under the Player Spotlight, and LB B.J. Goodson takes fans on the field for the Eagles game. Thomas and Nathan Zegura break down key plays and tackle fan questions throughout the 30-minute, fan-focused show.