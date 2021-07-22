A Winning Partnership

The lifelong Clevelander and founder/CEO of CrossCountry Mortgage was raised to be a Browns fan at an early age. His dad brought him along to big, family watch parties, where everyone would pile around the TV to watch the Kardiac Kids and, later, the Bernie Kosar-led teams of the mid-80s. After some of the Browns' biggest road wins, Leonhardt would head to the airport to greet the players and coaches after they landed. Years later and just days removed from the birth of his first child, Leonhardt vividly remembers watching their first Browns game together on the couch — a surprisingly dominant, 2003 Sunday Night Football victory over the Steelers in Pittsburgh.