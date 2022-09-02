Aurora vs Twinsburg square off in High School Game of the Week

Tonight's game between Aurora vs Twinsburg is this week's High School Game of the Week!
Here's everything you need to know if you're looking to see it live in person.
WHO: Aurora (1-1), Twinsburg (1-1)
WHERE: Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
WHEN: 7:00pm
AURORA PLAYERS TO WATCH:
- Enzo Catania, TB/LB
- Sam Retton, WR/LB
- Dom Trivisonno, R/DB/K
- Mate Orgovan, FB/DL
- Matt Geier, QB/LB
- Zach Anzells, WR/DB
- Cade Fromwiller, WR/LB
TWINSBURG PLAYERS TO WATCH:
- Joey Pollok, QB
- Tyler Seegert, K/P
- Dalton Allen, WR/DB
- Justin Aughinbaugh, OL/DL
- Zyan Herndon, OL/DL
- Declan Malenchek, TE/DL
- Payton Jones, TE/LB
COACHES: Bob Mihalik (22nd year 182-63) and Charles Saulter (1st year 1-1)
