Black Pumas and Machine Gun Kelly to join 2021 NFL Draft Concert Series in Cleveland

The NFL announced today that multiple Grammy nominated rock and soul duo Black Pumas will take the stage after Night 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, April 30. The Black Pumas created of genre all their own and are bringing their incredible talent to the Draft Theater. Their self-titled debut album, Black Pumas, was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

On Saturday May 1, multi-hyphenate recording artist Machine Gun Kelly will take the stage to close the Draft with a performance after the last pick is made. Machine Gun Kelly's fifth studio album Tickets To My Downfall debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and has produced a number of Platinum hits.

Both performances will be streamed in full on NFL.com, in the NFL app and live on the NFL's Facebook page each night. Portions of the performances will also be televised across NFL Network, ESPN and ABC's Draft coverage.

The league previously announced that Grammy Award winners Kings of Leon will open festivities at the Draft Theater in Cleveland on Thursday, April 29 and The Sunrise Jones will act as the house band for Night 1 and Night 2.

Complete line up for the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bose:

Thursday, April 29 - Kings of Leon (pre-Draft, approximately 7:40 PM ET)

Friday, April 30 – Black Pumas (Conclusion of Round 3, approximately 11 PM ET)

Saturday, May 1 – Machine Gun Kelly (Conclusion of Round 7, approximately 6:30 PM ET)

The 2021 NFL Draft will take place across iconic downtown Cleveland locations including FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center, with the Draft Theater being set against the backdrop of Lake Erie.

The NFL Draft Experience – the NFL's interactive football theme park – will be free and open to the public around FirstEnergy Stadium during all three days of the Draft. Reservations will be required to attend the free Draft Experience through the NFL OnePass app, which is now available for download.

The Draft Theater will not be visible from the Draft Experience. Fans will be able to view the Draft from multiple screens around the Draft Experience during their OnePass reserved time slot. There is also opportunity to watch the Draft inside FirstEnergy Stadium for fans who have Draft Experience reservations during the times of the Draft.

All three days of the NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC, including two nights of primetime coverage on Thursday and Friday.