How to Watch and Listen

Presented by

Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 21, 2021

Oct 19, 2021 at 09:39 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Browns_Watch&Listen_W7_2560x1440

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at 8:20 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 3-3 and coming off a 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Broncos are 3-3 after falling to the Las Vegas Raiders, 34-24.
  • The Broncos lead the all-time series, 21-6. The Broncos won the last matchup, 24-19, on Nov. 3, 2019, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.

Storylines to Watch

  • Who's Playing? — The Browns are dealing with a significant amount of injuries on both sides of the ball. Players such as RB Nick Chubb, QB Baker Mayfield, T Jedrick Wills Jr., T Jack Conklin and more carry uncertain statuses into the game.
  • Looking to Rebound — Cleveland's defense is looking to rebound from back-to-back performances in which it surrendered an average of 42 points.
  • Reunion for Malik — Browns DT Malik Jackson began his career in Denver and won a Super Bowl with the Broncos. He even scored a TD in the game.

Watch on TV

Game: Thursday, 8:20 p.m., FOX, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Laura Okmin (sidelines) and Kristina Pink (sidelines); Hannah Storm and Andrea Kramer (Amazon Prime)

Watch on Mobile

This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 4:30 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 8:20 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura﻿, @AnthonyPoisal

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

Related Content

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns on Oct. 17, 2021
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 10, 2021
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 3, 2021
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns on Sept. 26, 2021
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns on Sept. 19, 2021
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 12, 2021
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 29, 2021
news

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream New York Giants at Cleveland Browns on Aug. 22, 2021
Advertising