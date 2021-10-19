Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at 8:20 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Matchup
- The Browns are 3-3 and coming off a 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Broncos are 3-3 after falling to the Las Vegas Raiders, 34-24.
- The Broncos lead the all-time series, 21-6. The Broncos won the last matchup, 24-19, on Nov. 3, 2019, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
Storylines to Watch
- Who's Playing? — The Browns are dealing with a significant amount of injuries on both sides of the ball. Players such as RB Nick Chubb, QB Baker Mayfield, T Jedrick Wills Jr., T Jack Conklin and more carry uncertain statuses into the game.
- Looking to Rebound — Cleveland's defense is looking to rebound from back-to-back performances in which it surrendered an average of 42 points.
- Reunion for Malik — Browns DT Malik Jackson began his career in Denver and won a Super Bowl with the Broncos. He even scored a TD in the game.
Watch on TV
Game: Thursday, 8:20 p.m., FOX, NFL Network and Amazon Prime
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Laura Okmin (sidelines) and Kristina Pink (sidelines); Hannah Storm and Andrea Kramer (Amazon Prime)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 4:30 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 8:20 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
