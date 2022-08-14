Browns Academic Access Presented by LECOM provides free ticket opportunity for college students

LECOM will be giving away a pair of tickets to the first 50 students to show their College ID at a weekly selected Discount Drug Mart.
Tickets will be available at the specified locations listed below starting the Monday of each home game at 8 a.m.
|Game
|Tickets available at DDM
|Address
|City
|Preseason Week 2 - Eagles (Aug. 21)
|Aug. 15
|1763 East Main Street
|Kent
|Preseason Week 3 - Bears (Aug. 27)
|Aug. 21
|8500 Mentor Avenue
|Mentor
|Week 2 - Jets (Sept. 18)
|Sept. 12
|6148 Dunham Road
|Maple Heights
|Week 3 - Steelers (Sept. 22)
|Sept. 19
|12575 Chillicothe Road
|Chesterland
|Week 5 - Chargers (Oct. 9)
|Oct. 3
|1155 East Wyandot Avenue
|Upper Sandusky
|Week 6 - Patriots (Oct. 16)
|Oct. 10
|711 Canton Road
|Akron
|Week 8 - Bengals (Oct. 31)
|Oct. 24
|13123 Detroit Avenue
|Lakewood
|Week 12 - Buccaneers (Nov. 27)
|Nov. 21
|765 Alpha Drive
|Highland Heights
|Week 15 - Ravens (Dec. 17 or 18))
|Dec. 12
|655 Portage Trail
|Cuyahoga Trails
|Week 16 - Saints (Dec. 24)
|Dec. 19
|8191 Columbia Road
|Olmstead Falls