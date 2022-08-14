Browns Academic Access Presented by LECOM provides free ticket opportunity for college students

Aug 14, 2022 at 07:28 PM
LECOM will be giving away a pair of tickets to the first 50 students to show their College ID at a weekly selected Discount Drug Mart.

Tickets will be available at the specified locations listed below starting the Monday of each home game at 8 a.m.

GameTickets available at DDMAddressCity
Preseason Week 2 - Eagles (Aug. 21)Aug. 151763 East Main StreetKent
Preseason Week 3 - Bears (Aug. 27)Aug. 218500 Mentor AvenueMentor
Week 2 - Jets (Sept. 18)Sept. 126148 Dunham RoadMaple Heights
Week 3 - Steelers (Sept. 22)Sept. 1912575 Chillicothe RoadChesterland
Week 5 - Chargers (Oct. 9)Oct. 31155 East Wyandot AvenueUpper Sandusky
Week 6 - Patriots (Oct. 16)Oct. 10711 Canton RoadAkron
Week 8 - Bengals (Oct. 31)Oct. 2413123 Detroit AvenueLakewood
Week 12 - Buccaneers (Nov. 27)Nov. 21765 Alpha DriveHighland Heights
Week 15 - Ravens (Dec. 17 or 18))Dec. 12655 Portage TrailCuyahoga Trails
Week 16 - Saints (Dec. 24)Dec. 198191 Columbia RoadOlmstead Falls

