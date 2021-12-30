Browns activate 4 from reserve/COVID-19, make other roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (4):
DT Jordan Elliott
K Chase McLaughlin
CB Greg Newsome
C JC Tretter
Waived (1):
DT Josiah Bronson
Released from practice squad (1):
K Chris Naggar
The Browns have also placed QB Nick Mullens on the practice squad/COVID-19 list
The Browns have signed WR Lawrence Cager and TE Miller Forristall to the practice squad
Cleveland gets back a number of key players from both sides of the ball
The Browns have placed Taylor, a one-year veteran, on the reserve/COVID-19 list
QBs Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum and WR Jarvis Landry have been activated
Delpit and Hudson have been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since last week
In addition, Kevin Stefanski has cleared COVID-19 protocols and has returned to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
McKinley suffered a season-ending torn Achilles injury Monday against the Raiders
Cleveland makes roster moves before today's 5 p.m. kickoff vs. Raiders