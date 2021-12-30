Transactions

Browns activate 4 from reserve/COVID-19, make other roster moves

Cleveland gets multiple players back on both sides of the ball

Dec 30, 2021 at 12:00 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
123021_tretter

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (4):

DT Jordan Elliott

K Chase McLaughlin

CB Greg Newsome

C JC Tretter

Waived (1):

DT Josiah Bronson

Released from practice squad (1):

K Chris Naggar

