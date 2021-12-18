Transactions

Browns activate DE Takkarist McKinley, place T James Hudson III on reserve/COVID-19

Dec 18, 2021 at 01:13 PM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (1):

DE Takkarist McKinley

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (1):

T James Hudson III

