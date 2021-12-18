Browns activate DE Takkarist McKinley, place T James Hudson III on reserve/COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (1):
DE Takkarist McKinley
Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (1):
T James Hudson III
