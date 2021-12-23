Browns activate Grant Delpit, James Hudson III, place JC Tretter on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (2):
S Grant Delpit
T James Hudson III
Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (1):
C JC Tretter
In addition, Kevin Stefanski has cleared COVID-19 protocols and has returned to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
