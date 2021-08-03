Transactions

Browns activate LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Cleveland's 2nd-round rookie had been sidelined since July 25

Aug 03, 2021 at 11:12 AM
The Browns on Tuesday activated LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Owusu-Koramoah, a 2021 second-round pick out of Notre Dame, was placed on the list July 25.

The Browns will be back on the practice fields at 2:25 p.m.

