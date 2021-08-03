Browns activate LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Browns on Tuesday activated LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Owusu-Koramoah, a 2021 second-round pick out of Notre Dame, was placed on the list July 25.
The Browns will be back on the practice fields at 2:25 p.m.
All eight members of the Browns' 2021 draft class have signed their rookie deals.
The 2nd-round draft pick is the 6th player from Cleveland's 2021 draft class to sign
The 4th-round DT is the 5th player from Cleveland's 2021 draft class to sign
The 4th-round pick out of Cincinnati is the 4th member of the 2021 draft class to sign
Richardson started all 16 games and totaled 64 tackles last season